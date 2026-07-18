Man Arrested After Crashing Through Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Hamptons Home Gate

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Hamptons estate received a disturbance this week that resulted in the arrest of a 63-year-old man.

According to TMZ, the suspect is alleged to have driven into the front gate of the home's gates, causing "significant damage” to the mechanical structure when he didn’t hit the brakes.

The vehicle has since been impounded and the man was arrested and booked into Stoney Brook Hospital for an examination.

Detective Jennifer Dunn confirmed to Page Six that the man had "no criminal history" and "seemed confused at the scene and after the arrest." The man had previously looked for a woman at a nearby home that same day, and was charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor criminal trespassing following the accident.

"He did not make any threats or mention names of the residents. It could just be chance he picked that house if he was having a medical issue," Dunn continued, adding that there were no weapons or threatening notes on the suspect, who seemed unsure of who the home’s residents were.