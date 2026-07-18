GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Man Arrested After Crashing Through Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Hamptons Home Gate

The 63-year-old male suspect reportedly caused "significant damage" to residence gates.

(L-R) Jay-Z and Beyoncé.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Hamptons estate received a disturbance this week that resulted in the arrest of a 63-year-old man.

According to TMZ, the suspect is alleged to have driven into the front gate of the home's gates, causing "significant damage” to the mechanical structure when he didn’t hit the brakes.

The vehicle has since been impounded and the man was arrested and booked into Stoney Brook Hospital for an examination.

Detective Jennifer Dunn confirmed to Page Six that the man had "no criminal history" and "seemed confused at the scene and after the arrest." The man had previously looked for a woman at a nearby home that same day, and was charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor criminal trespassing following the accident.

"He did not make any threats or mention names of the residents. It could just be chance he picked that house if he was having a medical issue," Dunn continued, adding that there were no weapons or threatening notes on the suspect, who seemed unsure of who the home’s residents were.

Last weekend, Jay-Z headlined a three-night residency at Yankee Stadium, in which Beyoncé was a guest performer for the inaugural and final performances.

In related news, in May, a man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years after stealing a flash drive containing unreleased Beyoncé music and content from a Jeep Wagoneer on a night that the singer performed in Atlanta in July 2025.

The car was parked in a Krog Street parking garage near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Beyoncé performed for four non-consecutive nights.

Related Stories

Eric Benét at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Eric Benét Says He Felt ‘Complimented’ by Jay-Z Rapping About His Divorce From Halle Berry

The R&B vocalist was mentioned on "Kill Jay-Z" for his divorce from Halle Berry.

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago
Dame Dash in a green jacket and sunglasses; Jay-Z and Nas in tuxedos at an event.
Music

Dame Dash Says Jay-Z and Nas Reunion Is Like Godzilla and King Kong High-Fiving

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder mocked the Yankees theme and questioned the viral Beyoncé intro.

Mark Elibert12 days ago
(L-R) Memphis Bleek and Jay-Z.
Music

Memphis Bleek Says Jay-Z ‘Wasn't Talking to Nobody' During Hours-Long Yankee Stadium Show Delay

According to Bleek, Hov turned into a "stone-faced killer" backstage after ticketless fans bum rushed security, causing an hours-long delay.

Will Lavin14 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App