Biden Says He Thought About Jumping From Delaware Memorial Bridge After 1972 Deaths of Wife and Daughter

In a new interview with Howard Stern, Joe Biden looks back on thinking "maybe I’ll just go to the Delaware Memorial Bridge and jump" following the devastating deaths of his wife and infant daughter in 1972.

Neilia Hunter, who married Biden in 1966, was 30 years old when she was killed in a car crash. At the time of the crash, the couple’s children were also in the car. While Beau and Hunter both survived, Naomi, just over a year old, tragically died.

Asked by Stern about losing "the love of your life" and their daughter in an interview airing Friday, Biden explained how the experience made him understand that one needn’t "be crazy" to consider death by suicide.