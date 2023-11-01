French Montana Shares Video of His Plane Being Searched in Colombia: 'Thought I Was Bringing Back the Big Load'

French Montana says he got temporarily “trapped” when trying to leave Colombia on a private plane, sharing footage with fans that showed an apparent drug search in progress.

“Colombia, I love y’all, but y’all ain’t have to do me like this,” French said in a video shared to Instagram. “Y’all aint have to have the dogs in there like that.”

In the video, French showed a narcotics dog and several related officials searching the plane in question, joking that they “thought I was coming to save the streets” by “bringing a big load.”

In the footage, French could be seen trying to pet and interact with the narcotics dog. He also later posed with the dog, as seen below.