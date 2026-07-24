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Daisy Headphones.
Music

Daisy's First Production Run of Debut Headphones Sell Out In U.S. and Europe

The noise-cancellation headphones are cooking up a storm just weeks after the company's launch.

Jaelani Turner-Williams7 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Unveils 8000-Passenger 'Jumbo Ship' Set to Sail in 2029
Life

Carnival Cruise Line Unveils 8,000-Passenger Ace Class Ship Called 'Destiny'

More balconies, new bars and nearly 8,000 guests onboard: What Carnival's next-generation Ace Class mega ship means for the future of cruising.

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
Royal Caribbean Sued by Passenger Who Tripped Over Mobility Scooter
Life

Royal Caribbean Passenger Sues After Tripping Over Mobility Scooter in Casino

The passenger claims a parked scooter caused a serious fall, while Royal Caribbean argues the hazard was 'open and obvious.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo46 days ago
Here's Why Norwegian Cruise Line Canceled Dozens of Sailings
Life

Norwegian Cruise Line Just Canceled Nearly Three Months of Cruises

Norwegian Viva’s San Juan cruises are off the map as the ship shifts to Miami. Here’s what’s behind the move — and what affected travelers get now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo51 days ago
Chet Hanks with a shaved head and beard, wearing a brown shirt, stands in front of a blue and yellow background.
Pop Culture

Chet Hanks Has a Problem With Slow TSA Management, But Not 'All the Thick Women' Who Work There

Chet Hanks has been Chet Hanksing at a very high level in 2026.

Trace William Cowen51 days ago
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Frontier Airlines Flight Diverted After Passenger Tried to Choke Flight Attendant
Life

Frontier Airlines Passenger Allegedly Chokes Off-Duty Flight Attendant Mid-Flight

Passengers and crew restrained the man after he allegedly tried to open an exit door, approach the cockpit, and choke an off-duty flight attendant.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Data Breach Affecting 10 Million Consumers
Life

Carnival Cruise Line Data Breach Exposes the Information of 10 Million Travelers

A single social engineering scam cracked Carnival’s defenses. Now names, addresses, and ID numbers for millions may be in the wrong hands.

Bernadette Giacomazzo55 days ago
Southwest Airlines Rolls Back Controversial Overweight Passenger Policy
Life

Southwest Airlines Eases Overweight Passenger Rule—With a Catch

Facing backlash from travelers and fat acceptance advocates, the airline quietly restores free extra seats at the gate—but with a major catch for full flights.

Bernadette Giacomazzo56 days ago
Dolly Parton speaks onstage during Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton Hosted By Rachel Smith at Music City Center on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Pop Culture

Dolly Parton Is Opening Her Own Travel Stop Near Nashville

Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop will offer barbecue, custom merch, live music, and, of course, fuel.

Alex Gonzalez59 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Faces Yet Another Lawsuit as Man Sues for $5M Over 'Hot Deck'
Life

Florida Man Sues Carnival Cruise Line for $5M Over Alleged Pool Deck Burns

A Florida passenger says a Carnival Magic pool deck burned his bare feet within seconds. Now he’s demanding $5 million and answers from the cruise giant.

Bernadette Giacomazzo59 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Solange Knowles attends as USC Thornton School of Music appoints Solange Knowles “Scholar-In-Residence” in collaboration with Saint Heron at USC Thornton School of Music on October 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Solange Dispels Notion She’s ‘Always on Vacation,’ Says She Relies on Nature for Her ‘Wellness’

Solange explained that she moved near “hiking trails, rivers, and the sea” to “actively” make nature and exercise a part of her wellness routine.

Jaelani Turner-Williams59 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Faces New Lawsuit After College Grad Loses Both Legs in Boating Accident
Life

College Grad Sues Carnival After Bahamas Excursion Leads to Double Leg Amputation

The 22-year-old says a 'safe' Bahamas catamaran trip turned into a nightmare in seconds. Now her lawsuit puts Carnival’s excursion safety under scrutiny.

Bernadette Giacomazzo61 days ago
Caribbean Airlines Announces the Discontinuation of Key Routes
Life

Caribbean Airlines Slashes Regional Routes as Travel Costs Climb

Caribbean Airlines is cutting service to Dominica, St. Kitts, and Ogle-to-Suriname while reducing flights to Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Bernadette Giacomazzo61 days ago
Spirit Airlines Seeks Bankruptcy Court Approval to Sell $275M in Planes
Life

Spirit Airlines Is Gone — But Its $275M Airbus Sale Could Decide Who Gets Paid First

Inside the emergency financing deal that could shape who gets paid first as Spirit dismantles its grounded Airbus fleet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo63 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Rescues 9 People Off the Coast of Florida
Life

Carnival Cruise Ship Pauses Caribbean Voyage to Rescue 9 Near Florida

Passengers watched as Carnival Mardi Gras paused its Caribbean voyage to rescue a stranded boat that had run out of gas, food, and water near Port Canaveral.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
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Baby monkey named Punch is seen with IKEA Djungelskog plush toy at Ichikawa City Zoo in Ichikawa, Japan on March 21, 2026. The zoo located in Chiba prefecture gained popularity as
Pop Culture

Two Americans Arrested After One Climbs Into Punch the Monkey's Enclosure in Japan

Jahnai Dayson, 24, allegedly scaled the fence of Punch's enclosure at Ichikawa City Zoo on May 17.

Complex Staff66 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Sued by Woman Who Fell Off the Dock on Her Emergency Scooter
Life

Carnival Cruise Line Sued After Mobility Scooter Gangway Crash

The Alabama passenger says a last-minute gangway change turned her mobility scooter exit into a nightmare—adding to Carnival’s growing list of cruise controversies.

Bernadette Giacomazzo68 days ago
A TikTok Creator is Trying to Buy Spirit Airlines—He's Raised $335M So Far
Life

How a Joke TikTok Turned into a $335M Rescue of Spirit Airlines

Inside the viral crowdfunding stunt turning a joke TikTok into a $335 million bid to resurrect the bankrupt budget airline.

Bernadette Giacomazzo69 days ago

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