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Daisy's First Production Run of Debut Headphones Sell Out In U.S. and Europe
The noise-cancellation headphones are cooking up a storm just weeks after the company's launch.
Carnival Cruise Line Unveils 8,000-Passenger Ace Class Ship Called 'Destiny'
More balconies, new bars and nearly 8,000 guests onboard: What Carnival's next-generation Ace Class mega ship means for the future of cruising.
Royal Caribbean Passenger Sues After Tripping Over Mobility Scooter in Casino
The passenger claims a parked scooter caused a serious fall, while Royal Caribbean argues the hazard was 'open and obvious.'
Norwegian Cruise Line Just Canceled Nearly Three Months of Cruises
Norwegian Viva’s San Juan cruises are off the map as the ship shifts to Miami. Here’s what’s behind the move — and what affected travelers get now.
Chet Hanks Has a Problem With Slow TSA Management, But Not 'All the Thick Women' Who Work There
Chet Hanks has been Chet Hanksing at a very high level in 2026.
Frontier Airlines Passenger Allegedly Chokes Off-Duty Flight Attendant Mid-Flight
Passengers and crew restrained the man after he allegedly tried to open an exit door, approach the cockpit, and choke an off-duty flight attendant.
Carnival Cruise Line Data Breach Exposes the Information of 10 Million Travelers
A single social engineering scam cracked Carnival’s defenses. Now names, addresses, and ID numbers for millions may be in the wrong hands.
Southwest Airlines Eases Overweight Passenger Rule—With a Catch
Facing backlash from travelers and fat acceptance advocates, the airline quietly restores free extra seats at the gate—but with a major catch for full flights.
Dolly Parton Is Opening Her Own Travel Stop Near Nashville
Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop will offer barbecue, custom merch, live music, and, of course, fuel.
Florida Man Sues Carnival Cruise Line for $5M Over Alleged Pool Deck Burns
A Florida passenger says a Carnival Magic pool deck burned his bare feet within seconds. Now he’s demanding $5 million and answers from the cruise giant.
Solange Dispels Notion She’s ‘Always on Vacation,’ Says She Relies on Nature for Her ‘Wellness’
Solange explained that she moved near “hiking trails, rivers, and the sea” to “actively” make nature and exercise a part of her wellness routine.
College Grad Sues Carnival After Bahamas Excursion Leads to Double Leg Amputation
The 22-year-old says a 'safe' Bahamas catamaran trip turned into a nightmare in seconds. Now her lawsuit puts Carnival’s excursion safety under scrutiny.
Caribbean Airlines Slashes Regional Routes as Travel Costs Climb
Caribbean Airlines is cutting service to Dominica, St. Kitts, and Ogle-to-Suriname while reducing flights to Martinique and Guadeloupe.
Spirit Airlines Is Gone — But Its $275M Airbus Sale Could Decide Who Gets Paid First
Inside the emergency financing deal that could shape who gets paid first as Spirit dismantles its grounded Airbus fleet.
Carnival Cruise Ship Pauses Caribbean Voyage to Rescue 9 Near Florida
Passengers watched as Carnival Mardi Gras paused its Caribbean voyage to rescue a stranded boat that had run out of gas, food, and water near Port Canaveral.
Two Americans Arrested After One Climbs Into Punch the Monkey's Enclosure in Japan
Jahnai Dayson, 24, allegedly scaled the fence of Punch's enclosure at Ichikawa City Zoo on May 17.
Carnival Cruise Line Sued After Mobility Scooter Gangway Crash
The Alabama passenger says a last-minute gangway change turned her mobility scooter exit into a nightmare—adding to Carnival’s growing list of cruise controversies.
How a Joke TikTok Turned into a $335M Rescue of Spirit Airlines
Inside the viral crowdfunding stunt turning a joke TikTok into a $335 million bid to resurrect the bankrupt budget airline.