Southwest Passenger Escapes Through Emergency Exit, Attempts to Steal Service Truck

Flights are getting wilder by the day.

According to news source 4WWL, a man at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana attempted to flee the boarded plane by escaping through a Southwest Airlines emergency hatch and running out onto the tarmac on Sunday, Nov. 26. The plane was parked at the terminal and hadn't pushed back from the gate in preparation for takeoff.

Witnesses saw the man, whose identity hasn't yet been disclosed, open the emergency exit door aboard the plane, jump from the plane and run across the tarmac to drive away in a service truck. Of course, the man was arrested by authorities before he went too far.