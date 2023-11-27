Southwest Passenger Escapes Through Emergency Exit, Attempts to Steal Service Truck

Flights are getting wilder by the day.
According to news source 4WWL, a man at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana attempted to flee the boarded plane by escaping through a Southwest Airlines emergency hatch and running out onto the tarmac on Sunday, Nov. 26. The plane was parked at the terminal and hadn't pushed back from the gate in preparation for takeoff.
Witnesses saw the man, whose identity hasn't yet been disclosed, open the emergency exit door aboard the plane, jump from the plane and run across the tarmac to drive away in a service truck. Of course, the man was arrested by authorities before he went too far.
"He was caught on the tarmac, and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. There have been no criminal charges at this time, however the investigation has been referred to federal authorities," the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
No word on where the flight was headed, but it sounded like the man had other travel plans.
There have been multiple weird airline stories over the past year. In Florida, a woman threatened to urinate in the aisle of a Frontier Airlines flight. On a different Frontier flight from Houston to Denver, another woman caused a disturbance by wailing and attacking in-flight attendants.