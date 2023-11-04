Woman Arrested After Running Onto Tarmac to Catch Missed Flight

An Australian woman was arrested this week after running onto the tarmac of a local airport in an attempt to prevent a plane from departing without her.

Local outlet 9News reported that the incident took place on Wednesday night at Canberra Airport in Australia’s Majura district. As seen in the below footage, the woman walked right up to the QantasLink aircraft as it was set to take off and tried to flag down the pilot. A security alarm can be heard in the video as the woman headed back toward the terminal.

As reported by Business Insider, the woman has been charged with entering an airside area or security zone without permission and damaging property, as well as possession of a small quantity of marijuana.