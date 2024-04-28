Mother Finds Out ‘Monsters’ That Daughter Heard at Night Were Actually Over 50,000 Bees Living Behind Wall

A family was in for a fright upon discovering that more than 50,000 honeybees had infested one of the walls in their 100-year-old farmhouse.

Captured on TikTok, content creator Ashley Massis Class revealed to People that the oldest of her three children initially thought that the bees were "monsters," as the family had watched Monsters Inc. at the time. In addition to having "night terrors," the toddler began to sleep in her parents' room.

"She was just freaking out. She had to stay in our room, and she kept saying there were monsters," Class said.

But recently, Class and her husband spotted some bees buzzing in their attic, and upon being informed by pest control that the insects were honeybees, they tried to contact beekeepers, but to no avail.

"Beekeeper after beekeeper was like, 'Nope, they're not in the house yet.' They drilled a hole up in our attic and said they didn't see anything," Class said. "It wasn't until a beekeeper actually sat there and observed that he was like, 'Okay, so I see them going down into the floorboards of this unfinished part. Let's see where this wall runs down. Underneath there directly is my daughter's room."