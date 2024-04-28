Mother Finds Out ‘Monsters’ That Daughter Heard at Night Were Actually Over 50,000 Bees Living Behind Wall

A family was in for a fright upon discovering that more than 50,000 honeybees had infested one of the walls in their 100-year-old farmhouse.
Captured on TikTok, content creator Ashley Massis Class revealed to People that the oldest of her three children initially thought that the bees were "monsters," as the family had watched Monsters Inc. at the time. In addition to having "night terrors," the toddler began to sleep in her parents' room.
"She was just freaking out. She had to stay in our room, and she kept saying there were monsters," Class said.
But recently, Class and her husband spotted some bees buzzing in their attic, and upon being informed by pest control that the insects were honeybees, they tried to contact beekeepers, but to no avail.
"Beekeeper after beekeeper was like, 'Nope, they're not in the house yet.' They drilled a hole up in our attic and said they didn't see anything," Class said. "It wasn't until a beekeeper actually sat there and observed that he was like, 'Okay, so I see them going down into the floorboards of this unfinished part. Let's see where this wall runs down. Underneath there directly is my daughter's room."
As Class documented on TikTok, a beekeeper arrived with a thermal camera and confirmed that there weren't just bees in the wall, they were also "oozing honey."
"At first, I thought it was a body. I was like, 'What is that?' And he says he thinks it's a hive. He didn't even have his bee gear on yet, but he took a hammer and knocked into the wall. Bees came swarming out like a horror movie," Class explained.
She continued, "There were streams of bees, and the wall where he hit was oozing honey. But it looked like blood because it was really, really dark, running down my daughter's pink walls. It looked really strange."
But it was when the beekeeper peeled back the wall to resolve the situation that the family's nightmare came true. "He opened the wall and it was one of the biggest hives he's seen in his 40-year career," Class explained. "Just 50,000 bees were swarming like crazy in my daughter's bedroom. It was a nightmare. They were dropping honey everywhere, all over all her stuff."
After costing the family $20,000 in damage and eight months of stress, the beekeeper, nicknamed by Class' daughter as "Mr. Monster Hunter," was able to get the bees removed in full, It was during the removal that they also "found the queen and were able to move [the surviving bees] to a bee sanctuary." Class also made the shocking discovery "that bees can still sting you when they're dead."
Now that the "monster" is tamed, Class' family can sleep soundly, despite sadly losing a part of their home.