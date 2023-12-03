French Montana Says "Coke" In His Crew's Name Means "Creation Of Kings Everywhere"

French Montana has once again explained the meaning behind the name of his entertainment company, Coke Boyz Entertainment.

On an episode of Fame & Flavor, Montana spoke with Staten Island native and food influencer Cugine while making a plate of black truffle macaroni and cheese, which was done to honor the rapper's upcoming album Mac & Cheese 5.

Midway into the conversation, Cugine brought flour, "farina" in Italian, into the mix and insinuated the word may have been a different term for French, the "CEO of Coke Boyz Entertainment."

"How'd you get the name Coke Boyz?" asked Cug.

French said, "Coke Boyz stand for 'Creation Of Kings Everywhere,'" which had Cugine reply, "You sure it's not farina, farina?," while tapping the side of his nose to suggest cocaine use.

The Bronx native denied the suggestion, and Cugine joked, "No one's being indicted here."