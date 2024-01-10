2024 Is Off to a Wild Start: Nude Bass Pro Shops Cannonballer, Stanley Cups Cultists, and More

Less than two weeks into the new year, one thing is strikingly clear: 2024 is going to be exhausting.

At the time of this writing, a mere 10 days removed from putting 2023 in the ground, I have already been assigned a hefty rundown of the year’s most glaringly headlineable news stories. I'm talking ill-advised Alabamians trapped in urns, a door plug blowing out on an Alaska Airlines flight, the cult-like obsession with Stanley cups, and more (so much more).

While some of these stories fall squarely under the category of totally harmless, save for the decorative urn in the aforementioned Mountain Brook partygoer example, others were proven to be the opposite by quickly becoming the subjects of virulent misinformation.

Below, we take a look at how 2024 has gifted and/or cursed us thus far. Keep in mind this is unfortunately also an election year, meaning the sadistic shitshow is just getting started.

Car-crashing man gets nude, hits a cannonball inside a Bass Pro Shops in Alabama