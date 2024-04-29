Washington Man Sentenced for Kidnapping Estranged Wife and Burying Her Alive

A Washington man has been sentenced to more than 13 years behind bars after authorities say he kidnapped his estranged wife and buried her alive in 2022.

In a statement shared on Friday, the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney's Office praised Chae Kyong An’s estranged wife for having "bravely addressed the court" at the recent sentencing hearing.

"Prosecutors credited the victim with saving her own life as she remained silent and still for hours after being buried alive," county officials said. "She then managed to escape and ran as far as she could to get help."

Chae Kyong An was sentenced to 165 months in prison, as well as 36 additional months of community custody. Per a regional report from KING-TV, the sentencing hearing saw the man's attorney mention the PTSD-related mental health issues of their client, a former military officer. The 54-year-old previously pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder in the case. His attorney added that his client was "overmedicated and undertreated" in 2022.

At the time of the kidnapping, per a press release from the Lacey Police Department, the victim had a domestic violence protection order against her estranged husband. Police said the victim was taken from her home and driven into the woods, with duct tape used to restrain her. The woman ultimately escaped after spending 12 hours in a shallow grave, then “walked 20-30 minutes” to another residence to ask for help.

Prior to being buried, per KING-TV, the woman called 911 using her Apple Watch. In a statement read on her behalf in court asking for Chae Kyong An not to be released on bail after his initial 2022 arrest, the victim said that he would repeat his actions if not kept in custody.

"Please, no bail," the statement to the judge read. "I am really afraid for my life. I just want to emphasize that I fear him so much and he will kill me again if he is out."