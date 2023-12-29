This Year in UFOs: Non-Human Biologics, New Sightings, Yeat Encounter, and More

Earlier this month, as I watched Nathan Fielder’s Asher draw blood by gripping a fistful of nails, I had a thought that some might categorize as intrusive but that I instead welcomed with open arms: Are aliens watching The Curse too?

At this point in the UAP (a.k.a./f.k.a. UFOs) discourse, which has bagged undeniable leaps and bounds over the past few years, this is not an entirely improbable question.

Neither are the inquiries that careened into my brain immediately after, including but not limited to: Did the aliens watch Succession? What are their thoughts on For All the Dogs? Are they as enamored with Keith Lee’s TikTok restaurant reviews as everyone else? Did they celebrate the release of a quite good new album from the classic lineup of seminal pop-punk band blink-182, whose returning founding member is at least partially responsible for the current state of the larger UAP issue? Do they laugh at our memes?

But perhaps the biggest question is, are they reading this?

To be clear, these kinds of questions have persisted for some time now thanks to a shifting national approach to how we talk about UAPs. Along the way, of course, the U.S. government has U.S. governmented, meaning we’ve had our share of mockery and denials. But we’ve also seen the issue take center stage at congressional hearings, most notably one involving a whistleblower.

Still, there’s plenty to which the general public remains decidedly not privy. Chris Mellon, who previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence across two White House administrations, reiterated this facet of the continued push for disclosure mere days before this piece was published.

“There is no doubt in my mind that critical information on this important subject is still being withheld from Congress and the public,” he said in a December update to his frequently informative account on Twitter, a site I still refuse to refer to as X.

In that spirit, let’s open our minds even wider by taking a look back at some of the biggest UAP stories of 2023.

Hundreds of new sightings in report to Congress