Alaska Airlines Flight Section Blows Out Mid-Air Forcing Emergency Landing

A section of an Alaska Airlines flight blew out mid-air, leading to an emergency landing, news outlet KPTV reports. The flight was headed from PDX to Ontario, California on Friday night before it was forced to land at at Portland International Airport.

Photo and video from the flight shows a massive chunk of the plane missing while passengers remained shockingly calm. According to a TikTok user who shared footage from the plane, there were no serious injuries because there weren't any passengers sitting near the affected area.