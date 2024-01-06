Alaska Airlines Flight Section Blows Out Mid-Air Forcing Emergency Landing

A section of an Alaska Airlines flight blew out mid-air, leading to an emergency landing, news outlet KPTV reports. The flight was headed from PDX to Ontario, California on Friday night before it was forced to land at at Portland International Airport.
Photo and video from the flight shows a massive chunk of the plane missing while passengers remained shockingly calm. According to a TikTok user who shared footage from the plane, there were no serious injuries because there weren't any passengers sitting near the affected area.
Shortly after reports of the incident, several messages from Alaska Airlines regarding what happened were uploaded to X. "We are aware of an incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight #AS1282. We will share more information as it becomes available," reads on of the posts.
Amidst the horrible incident, a child who was sitting near the damaged part of the plane lost his shirt due to the "violent and sudden depressurization."
This is a developing story.