Man Who Got Stuck in Urn at New Year's Eve Party Explains How It Happened

As reported by the Daily Beast, Padgett has broken his silence in an appearance on a podcast courtesy of the Twitter account operated by Kristi Yamaguccimane, who posted the viral video.

According to Padgett, he ended up getting stuck while participating in an innocent game in which the partygoers took turns hiding in the urn.

“One person had gotten into it, I saw him get out of it beautifully," he explained on the JortsCenter podcast. "And then another person, who slightly had a bigger ass than I do, got into it. So I figured, ‘Gosh, if they can get into it and out of it, hell, I figure I can too.’ So my stupid ass got in it."

Padgett escaped the situation thanks to the help of a “very nice young fellow," who came to his defense and chiseled the piece until he was able to break free.

“When I stood up, I could feel the shards of that vase in my ass crack… and I said, ‘I gotta get these off right now, I’m ripping ’em the fuck off,’" Padgett shared.

Listen to his full explanation about the first viral moment of 2024 below.