Man Who Got Stuck in Urn at New Year's Eve Party Explains How It Happened

Over the weekend, an Alabama man went viral after footage circulated on social media that featured him getting stuck in a decorative urn during a New Year's Eve party.
As seen in the below video, the man, Connor Padgett, somehow ended up with half of his body inside of the vase while attending a recent gathering in Mountain Brook, Alabama.
It's unclear how soon after Padgett found himself stuck the clip was filmed, though the person shooting the video chose the perfect time to capture the moment, as it sees Connor nearing a state of panic as he finds himself unable to wiggle his lower half out from the urn.
As reported by the Daily Beast, Padgett has broken his silence in an appearance on a podcast courtesy of the Twitter account operated by Kristi Yamaguccimane, who posted the viral video.
According to Padgett, he ended up getting stuck while participating in an innocent game in which the partygoers took turns hiding in the urn.
“One person had gotten into it, I saw him get out of it beautifully," he explained on the JortsCenter podcast. "And then another person, who slightly had a bigger ass than I do, got into it. So I figured, ‘Gosh, if they can get into it and out of it, hell, I figure I can too.’ So my stupid ass got in it."
Padgett escaped the situation thanks to the help of a “very nice young fellow," who came to his defense and chiseled the piece until he was able to break free.
“When I stood up, I could feel the shards of that vase in my ass crack… and I said, ‘I gotta get these off right now, I’m ripping ’em the fuck off,’" Padgett shared.
Listen to his full explanation about the first viral moment of 2024 below.