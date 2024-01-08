iPhone Found Perfectly Intact After Falling 16,000 Feet From Blown-Out Alaska Airlines Flight Window

Someone has found an iPhone that fell from the Alaska Airlines flight that made the news after a section of the plane blew out mid-air.

As shared by Senathan Bates, who later revealed that he's since agreed to an interview about his discovery, a phone belonging to one of the passengers was found on the side of the road. "Found an iPhone on the side of the road... Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact!" wrote Bates, who lists his location on his profile as Vancouver, Washington. "When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the SECOND phone to be found. No door yet."

As he added in a second tweet, a broken charger can be seen connected to the bottom of the still-functioning phone. "There was a broken-off charger plug still inside it! Thing got *yanked* out the door," he wrote while apologizing for not getting a better picture before handing it off to the National Transporation Safety Board.