Tom Morello Responds to Conservatives Having Meltdown Over Green Day’s Updated “American Idiot” Lyrics

During the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees’ recent performance on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, lead singer and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong changed a line in the title track to the band’s classic 2004 album to reference his desire to not be "part of a MAGA agenda.” As fellow longtime fans of the punk trio will note, the original lyric, taken from the song's second verse, goes like this:

"I'm not a part of a redneck agenda"

Billie Joe's timely tweak was followed by present-day American idiots publicly expressing shock and anger, performatively or otherwise. Quickly, such chatter found itself the subject of a Fox News segment, ultimately spurring a response from Rage Against the Machine co-founder Tom Morello.

"Is that so?" Morello said in response to a clip of talking heads struggling to grasp that nearly all art, not to mention nearly all artists, are inherently against so-called conservative ideologies.

Of course, this is far from the first time Morello has been inspired to speak out about such rhetoric. Back in 2012, for example, he penned an op-ed against Republican Paul Ryan, who quite famously missed the entire message of RATM.