Man Who Attacked Las Vegas Judge Sentenced by Her in Follow-Up Court Appearance, Faces 13 New Charges

The man who lunged at a Las Vegas judge less than a week ago returned to court on Monday to stand before the same judge.

Deobra Redden, 30, appeared before Judge Mary Kay Holthus at the Clark County District Court wearing a face mask and covers over his hands while accompanied by guards, per footage shared by KTNV.

According to the local station, Redden—who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder—was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon but was able to plead down to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

He’s now facing an additional 13 charges related to the tussle.

His court appearance on Monday was a completely different story compared to last Wednesday. Judge Holthus didn’t make any mention of Redden’s attack and sentenced him to 19-48 months behind bars, which is in line with what the prosecutors originally asked for.