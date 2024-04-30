Dave & Buster's Customers Will Be Able to Bet on Arcade Games

Dave & Buster’s will now allow its customers to make bets on its app.

Users can make wagers on games like the Hot Shots basketball game or Skee-Ball competition. NBC Philadelphia reports that the arcade bar and restaurant is working with gamification software company Lucra, and the new feature is expected to roll out in the next few months in 44 states. Lucra offers a suite of contests and challenges to customers who are 18 and older.

"We're thrilled to work with Lucra to bring this exciting new gaming platform to our customers," Simon Murray, senior vice president of entertainment and attractions, said per the outlet.