Dave & Buster's Customers Will Be Able to Bet on Arcade Games

Dave & Buster’s will now allow its customers to make bets on its app.
Users can make wagers on games like the Hot Shots basketball game or Skee-Ball competition. NBC Philadelphia reports that the arcade bar and restaurant is working with gamification software company Lucra, and the new feature is expected to roll out in the next few months in 44 states. Lucra offers a suite of contests and challenges to customers who are 18 and older.
"We're thrilled to work with Lucra to bring this exciting new gaming platform to our customers," Simon Murray, senior vice president of entertainment and attractions, said per the outlet.
"This new partnership gives our loyalty members real-time, unrivaled gaming experiences, and reinforces our commitment to continuing to elevate our customer experience through innovative, cutting-edge technology."
The hope with the new betting function is that Dave & Busters’ customers will spend more time and money at its 222 locations across North America—and that D&B can cash in on the $6 billion social betting industry. The company claims to have five million loyalty members and 30 million unique visitors at its venues every year. Its stock has also done well recently, with it surging 50 percent in the last year.