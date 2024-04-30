Man Attempts to Rob Arby’s With BB Gun and Fails Miserably

A man in Fairhope, Alabama, attempted rob an Arby's restaurant and two customers with a BB gun, al.com reports.

According to Gulf Shores police, the man walked into the fast food establishment and demanded an employee give him money while pointing the gun. The employee then ran to the back of the store to get the manager, which led to the man running out of the store.

He then tried to rob two customers of their car keys outside of the restaurant before fleeing the scene and dropping the weapon altogether. Police stated he was eventually taken into custody and charged with two counts of 1st-degree robbery. He was identified as 23-year-old Preston Hope Northan, while the weapon was found by a K9 Unit next to the restaurant. According to the report the weapon was a BB gun.

This isn't the first time Northan has gotten in trouble. In 2021, he was charged with robbery, burglary, assault and reckless endangerment. He entered a guilty plea deal with prosecutors where he was sentenced to 20 years in state prison with 15 years suspended. There's no information on why he was released from prison.

