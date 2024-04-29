Florida Man Arrested for Shooting Family Dog After He Was Accused of Cheating on Wife

41-year-old Florida man Farhad Deihim has been arrested for shooting his family's dog in the face after he was accused of being unfaithful.

As revealed by the Lee County Sheriff's Office's monthly animal cruelty task force newsletter and a post on Facebook, authorities responded to a domestic disturbance call on April 22. Deihim was accused of infidelity and his fiancée said she wanted to split up, which prompted him to take out a firearm and threaten her and two juvenile family members with it. During the incident, he fired a single 9mm round at the family's pit bull mix, Louie.

The shot entered through the back of the dog's neck and exited through his nose, leaving him bleeding from the neck and nose when he was discovered hiding behind a couch by the responding officers. In surveillance video, Deihim is seen firing the gun followed by the sound of Louie yelping.

Deihim surrendered to the responding officers and was taken into custody. The two children were also safely removed from the scene. He has been charged with felonious animal cruelty and may face additional charges. Louie was taken to a nearby veterinary service and is expected to make a full recovery from the gunshot wound.

"We will absolutely protect those that cannot protect themselves...children, the elderly and animals," said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "I say it time and time again. You abuse an animal in Lee County and you will go to jail. You will be charged to the fullest extent of the law." Police noted that Louie "showed no aggression and simply wanted to be loved." He is currently being cared for at Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

"Even with this life-threatening injury, Louie was sweet and loving to everyone that he encountered," added Marceno, who was joined by Louie at a press conference. "Veterinarians are saying that Louie will make a full recovery, but will need some time to fully heal. Our friends at Lee County Domestic Animal Services are caring for Louie and are reporting that he is socializing well."