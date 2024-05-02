Video Shows Woman Throwing Bowling Ball at Someone's Head During Brawl

A wild video circulating online shows a brawl breaking out at a bowling alley in Miami, during which a woman throws a bowling ball directly at another woman's head.

Per TMZ, the incident went down at a bowling alley in Miami's Brickell neighborhood, showing an argument between several people that eventually escalated into violence. In one particular clip of the fight that's been making rounds, a woman could be seen doing an overhead throw of a bowling ball directly at a group of people. The ball hits the woman in the head, seemingly knocking her out or at least sending her to the floor.

The woman who tossed the bowling ball is escorted away by a man, who stopped her from throwing more bowling balls.