Video Shows Woman Throwing Bowling Ball at Someone's Head During Brawl

A wild video circulating online shows a brawl breaking out at a bowling alley in Miami, during which a woman throws a bowling ball directly at another woman's head.
Per TMZ, the incident went down at a bowling alley in Miami's Brickell neighborhood, showing an argument between several people that eventually escalated into violence. In one particular clip of the fight that's been making rounds, a woman could be seen doing an overhead throw of a bowling ball directly at a group of people. The ball hits the woman in the head, seemingly knocking her out or at least sending her to the floor.
The woman who tossed the bowling ball is escorted away by a man, who stopped her from throwing more bowling balls.
Police arrived at the scene shortly after the fight, but both the suspect and the victim were already gone by the time authorities turned up. No arrests were made in connection with the incident, and it's not immediately clear what condition the victim is in. Either way, the clip has been making the rounds online, especially because everyone knows how heavy bowling balls can be and that head trauma is no joke.
There has been a recent string of wild fight videos popping up online in the last month, most recently with a video that shows violence erupting during a Stunna Girl performance after a fan appeared to sexually assault her mid-performance. There was also a crazy video that showed a Black guy beating up seven white guys at what seemed to be a public pool, which even 50 Cent shared and praised the dude fending off the group of guys despite the numbers he was facing.