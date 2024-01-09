Footage Shows Chaos as Students Attempt to Halt Filling in of Brooklyn Synagogue Tunnel

Multiple arrests were made in Brooklyn, New York after students allegedly attempted to halt the filling-in of a tunnel beneath Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters on Monday.

In a statement, chairman Rabbi Yehuda Krinsky referred to the incident, footage of which has been making the rounds on social media, as “vandalism” by “a group of young agitators.” Per the chairman, an investigation has been launched.

“The Chabad-Lubavitch community is pained by the vandalism of a group of young agitators who damaged the synagogue below Chabad Headquarters at 770 Easstern Parkway Monday night,” the statement read. “These odious actions will be investigated, and the sanctity of the synagogue will be restored. Our thanks to the NYPD for their professionalism and sensitivity. We are grateful for the outpouring of concern, and for the support of our Chabad-Lubavitch institutions around the world.”