Diddy Lawyer Reportedly Repping Cornell Frat Member in Jane Doe Case

One of the Cornell University fraternity members accused of taking part in a 2024 sexual assault will have one of Diddy’s favorite lawyers in his corner, a recent report says.

TMZ broke the story that one of the men in the middle of a story that has captured national attention is being represented by Teny Geragos of the law firm Agnifilo Intrater.

Teny, the daughter of noted lawyer Mark Geragos, was a key part of Diddy’s defense team during his 2025 federal trial. Per her bio on the firm’s website, she “has particular experience in defending and investigating allegations of sexual misconduct.”

Geragos is far from the only member of the firm to have defended a prominent client. Mark Agnifilo, like Geragos a founding partner of the firm, was by her side during Diddy’s trial, serving as lead counsel and delivering the closing argument. Agnifilo and his wife Karen Friedman Agnifilo (who has a close relationship with the firm, but is not officially a partner or associate) currently represent Luigi Mangione.

TMZ is reporting that Geragos will be “focusing on Jane Doe's initial comments that the sex was consensual and not a crime.”

Seven male Cornell students are alleged to have drugged and sexually assaulted a former female student in October 2024. The woman claims that the group who violated her consisted of current and former members of Chi Phi.

The Tompkins County District Attorney chose not to file criminal charges at the time — a decision that has come into question as it was revealed that key evidence was never handed over to him. The woman filed a civil suit last month.

On October 1, New York Governor Kathy Hochul took the case away from Tompkins County, saying that she did not have faith in the “District Attorney’s ability to effectively investigate and prosecute the case.” Instead, she appointed Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor.

Complex reached out to Agnifilo Intrater to ask about Geragos’ involvement in the case, but the firm has not yet responded.