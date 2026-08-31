Music

D4vd Murder Case: Lawyers Withdraw as Counsel, Singer Now Repped by Public Defender's Office

Lawyers Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter confirmed their exit in a statement shared with Complex on Monday.

D4vd pictured in a courtroom setting
Image via Getty/Ted Soqui - Pool

D4vd’s murder case has just been hit with a new wrinkle, as a trio of lawyers have confirmed they will no longer represent the Withered artist.

Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter confirmed their exit in a statement shared with Complex on Monday (Aug. 31).

“This morning the court granted our request to withdraw as counsel and appoint the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office, after it was determined David [Burke, a.k.a. D4vd] qualified for appointed counsel,” reads the statement. “We continue to support David and his defense against these serious charges. We are grateful that the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office has taken over the representation and that David has a highly capable and committed team of attorneys and investigators behind him.”

In their coverage, TMZ speculated that financial problems may have led to this surprising shakeup.

D4vd is accused of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose dismembered body was discovered inside a car registered to him in 2025.

“This has been a parent’s worst nightmare, hearing the ghoulish details of how their child was killed, dismembered and left as trash,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said earlier this summer when announcing that D4vd had been ordered to stand trial. “D4vd allegedly squandered his fame and fortune by brutally killing a young girl because he feared their illicit sexual relationship would ruin his aspiring career.”

In a later interview on NewsNation’s Jesse Weber Live, Hochman expressed confidence in securing a guilty verdict, arguing that “common sense and reason” will be key in jurors agreeing with what prosecutors will put forth.

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