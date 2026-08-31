D4vd Murder Case: Lawyers Withdraw as Counsel, Singer Now Repped by Public Defender's Office

D4vd’s murder case has just been hit with a new wrinkle, as a trio of lawyers have confirmed they will no longer represent the Withered artist.

Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter confirmed their exit in a statement shared with Complex on Monday (Aug. 31).

“This morning the court granted our request to withdraw as counsel and appoint the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office, after it was determined David [Burke, a.k.a. D4vd] qualified for appointed counsel,” reads the statement. “We continue to support David and his defense against these serious charges. We are grateful that the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office has taken over the representation and that David has a highly capable and committed team of attorneys and investigators behind him.”

In their coverage, TMZ speculated that financial problems may have led to this surprising shakeup.

D4vd is accused of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose dismembered body was discovered inside a car registered to him in 2025.