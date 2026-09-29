Life

Diego Sarabia, Cornell Student Accused of Sexual Assault, Fired By Wells Fargo

The Cornell University student is one of seven suspects in the reopened investigation from 2024.

Wells Fargo logo sign is seen in New York City, United States, on August 5, 2026.
Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wells Fargo has cut ties with Cornell University student Diego Sarabia after he was named as a suspect in a reopened sexual assault investigation from 2024.

The story was first caught by TMZ. Sarabia is one of seven male students who’s alleged to have drugged and sexually assaulted a former female student. The woman claims that the group who violated her consisted of current and former members of Chi Phi.

Sarabia was fired from a Charlotte, North Carolina Wells Fargo branch, where he had reportedly worked since 2022.

In a civil lawsuit, the woman, known as Jane Doe, alleged that she had been drinking at Moonies Bar & Nightclub, although she was underage, before going to the Chi Phi house. A Chi Phi member allegedly went to Snapchat upon her arrival at the house, inviting other fraternity members to non-consensual sex with Doe.

While the alleged perpetrators were not charged at the time, a Tompkins County D.A.'s Office prosecutor is, per TMZ, now planning to present the case to a grand jury.

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