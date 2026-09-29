Diego Sarabia, Cornell Student Accused of Sexual Assault, Fired By Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo has cut ties with Cornell University student Diego Sarabia after he was named as a suspect in a reopened sexual assault investigation from 2024.
The story was first caught by TMZ. Sarabia is one of seven male students who’s alleged to have drugged and sexually assaulted a former female student. The woman claims that the group who violated her consisted of current and former members of Chi Phi.
Sarabia was fired from a Charlotte, North Carolina Wells Fargo branch, where he had reportedly worked since 2022.
In a civil lawsuit, the woman, known as Jane Doe, alleged that she had been drinking at Moonies Bar & Nightclub, although she was underage, before going to the Chi Phi house. A Chi Phi member allegedly went to Snapchat upon her arrival at the house, inviting other fraternity members to non-consensual sex with Doe.
While the alleged perpetrators were not charged at the time, a Tompkins County D.A.'s Office prosecutor is, per TMZ, now planning to present the case to a grand jury.