Diego Sarabia, Cornell Student Accused of Sexual Assault, Fired By Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo has cut ties with Cornell University student Diego Sarabia after he was named as a suspect in a reopened sexual assault investigation from 2024.

The story was first caught by TMZ. Sarabia is one of seven male students who’s alleged to have drugged and sexually assaulted a former female student. The woman claims that the group who violated her consisted of current and former members of Chi Phi.

Sarabia was fired from a Charlotte, North Carolina Wells Fargo branch, where he had reportedly worked since 2022.