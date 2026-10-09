Life

Woman Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Outside 'Baddies' Event

A 47-year-old security guard and father of six was shot outside the Warfield theater.

A person speaks at a podium outside the Warfield theater, surrounded by police officers and others, with a tree and building in the background.
(Photo by Weston Turtle Fudge/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

A San Francisco woman has been charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a security guard outside a Baddies event at the Warfield Theater.

Thirty-two-year-old Shakia Vanderbilt was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of Ulysses Tykee Davis, a 47-year-old father of six who was working security at the venue.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Vanderbilt faces charges of murder with a firearm enhancement, discharging a firearm in an occupied building, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, following a disturbance at the Baddies USA: Chapter Three event, which featured cast members from the Zeus Network reality series.

Police Chief Derrick Lew said Vanderbilt had been escorted out of the theater after an incident inside. An argument reportedly followed outside the venue, where Davis was shot. Authorities said surveillance footage captured the shooting but have not confirmed whether Davis was specifically targeted.

Davis, affectionately known as “Bear,” was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. According to KTVU, his wife and two of his six children were present when the shooting occurred.

His brother-in-law, Terrance Cooper, told the outlet that Davis was helping remove a disruptive woman from the venue when she allegedly shot him in the back.

Prosecutors are also investigating how a firearm may have entered the Warfield despite security screening procedures.

“Nobody should worry that if they go watch a show at a venue that somebody is armed inside,” Jenkins said. “We want to hold those accountable who think that gun violence is okay in our city.”

Court records reviewed by Complex show Vanderbilt's case was filed in San Francisco Superior Court. An Oct. 8 entry lists a motion to detain her without bail, along with a warrant referencing probable cause and no bail.

Separately, San Francisco Sheriff's Department records reviewed early Oct. 9 listed Vanderbilt in County Jail #2 with a total bond amount of $0 and no scheduled release date.

Police are also examining whether the Warfield had the necessary permits to host the event. Meanwhile, venue employees told Mission Local that a chemical irritant may have been released inside the theater, causing attendees to rush toward the exits. Authorities have not established a connection between that disturbance and the shooting.

Vanderbilt's case remains pending, and the charges against her have not been proven in court.

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