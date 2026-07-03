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Charges were announced against the alternative pop-rock vocalist, including first-degree murder.Jaelani Turner-Williams
This lurid story gets stranger and somehow more disturbing.Kevin Wong
Music
Kendrick Lamar Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle by Rapping From Late Artist's Perspective on "The Heart Part 5"
Kendrick Lamar has dropped his comeback single and video in “The Heart Part 5,” and fans can’t stop talking about the song’s powerful third verse.Brenton Blanchet
Christian "Toby" Obumseli was fatally stabbed at a luxury Miami apartment building this month. The victim's family is now calling for answers, and justice.Trace William Cowen