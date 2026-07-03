Murder

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D4vd.
Music

D4vd: Former Friend Claims Singer Showed Falsified 'Proof' Celeste Rivas Was 19

Twitch streamer Aysia Collins has shared some new information regarding the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Jaelani Turner-Williams6 hours ago
Ex-NCAA Player Lagerald Vick Charged with Attempted Murder
Sports

Former NCAA Basketball Star Lagerald Vick Charged With Attempted Murder in Memphis

The former Kansas Jayhawks star is accused of shooting a man in the back during a July 4 dispute in Memphis, with bail set at $1.5 million.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: DJ Quik performs onstage during BET Experience - The Roots Presents: Class of '95 at Hollywood Bowl on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

DJ Quik Says His Incarcerated Son 'Made a Mistake' in 2022 Shooting

The West Coast rapper-producer said his incarcerated son, David Marvin Blake Jr., is "holding his head up" after being convicted of murder.

Jaelani Turner-Williams10 days ago
Ex-NFL Scout Sentenced to Life for Killing His Pregnant Wife & Unborn Child
Sports

Ex-NFL Scout Blaise Taylor Gets Life for Killing Pregnant Partner

Jurors needed less than three hours to convict Blaise Taylor of poisoning Jade Benning. Now her family says the verdict brings long-awaited peace.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
NFL Star Calais Campbell's Mother Found Dead, Brother Charged in Homicide
Sports

Baltimore Ravens Star Calais Campbell Mourns Mother as Brother Is Charged in Her Killing

Inside the chilling 911 call, reported mental health warnings and months of police visits that preceded the killing of Calais Campbell’s 71-year-old mother in Atlanta.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
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Tay-K
Music

Tay-K Asks for Temporary Pause in His Appeal of San Antonio Shooting Conviction

Last year, Tay-K was sentenced to 80 years in prison for the fatal 2017 shooting of Mark Saldivar.

Joe Price19 days ago
Julio Foolio
Music

Man Found Guilty in Julio Foolio Murder Shares Message During Sentencing: 'It's Not Worth It'

Isaiah Chance and three other men will spend the rest of their lives in prison.

tara mahadevan25 days ago
Former Dallas Prosecutor Joins Newly-Formed Karmelo Anthony Legal Team to Overturn Conviction
Life

Karmelo Anthony Lands Powerhouse Legal Team to Fight Texas Murder Conviction

After filing a pauper's oath, the 19-year-old now has a high-profile pro bono team taking on his Texas murder appeal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
Savannah Guthrie's Mother, Nancy Guthrie, Reportedly Died After Kidnapping
Pop Culture

Newly Revealed Ransom Note Claims Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Died After Kidnapping

A chilling second ransom note, DNA clues and an FBI-led hunt raise new questions about what really happened to the 'Today' anchor’s 84-year-old mother.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
Yellow "Police Line Do Not Cross" tape wrapped around a wooden post, with a blurred street in the background.
Pop Culture

Three Teens Charged With Murder in Killing of Kansas City Radio DJ

James "Uncle Jimmy" Dodds was shot outside his Kansas City home earlier this week.

tara mahadevan37 days ago
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tayk47shawty/Instagram
Music

Tay-K Calls Unauthorized AI Version of Him 'Lame,' Teases New Music

The rapper and convicted murderer took a stance against AI-generated music in his Instagram Stories.

Jaelani Turner-Williams38 days ago
Nick Reiner Files Petition for $1.5M of Family Trust Amid Murder Charges
Pop Culture

Nick Reiner Accuses Trustee of Blocking $1.5M from Family Trust as Double Murder Trial Looms

As the Hollywood heir fights double murder charges, he accuses a longtime trustee of blocking money he says he’s owed—and needs to hire a top defense lawyer.

Bernadette Giacomazzo39 days ago
Talay Riley, Songwriter Who Wrote Hits for Britney Spears & Dua Lipa, Dead After London Stabbing
Music

Talay Riley, Songwriter for Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, and Khalid, Dead at 35

Inside the killing of the songwriter behind records for Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, and Khalid after a quiet East London morning turned deadly.

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 days ago
'Top Gun Maverick' Actor James Handy Allegedly Murdered by Girlfriend's Son
Pop Culture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Actor James Handy Dead at 81 After Fatal Stabbing

Police say the veteran 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Jumanji' star was found stabbed at his L.A. home after a chilling 911 call from the man later arrested in the case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo43 days ago
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Karmelo Anthony
Life

17-Year-Old Who Fatally Stabbed High School Track Athlete at Track Meet Charged With Murder

The suspect's family has raised over $600,000 for his legal defense fund.

tara mahadevan47 days ago
Google Employee Arrested After Betting $1M on D4VD's Arrest on Murder Charges
Music

Google Employee Charged After $1.2M Polymarket Win Tied to D4vd Search Surge

Prosecutors say security engineer Michele Spagnuolo used confidential Google search data to score a $1.2M Polymarket win tied to D4vd’s murder case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo51 days ago
Jack Avery Escapes Los Angeles Following Gabriela Gonzalez's Arrest Because He 'Didn't Feel Safe'
Pop Culture

Jack Avery Reportedly Left Los Angeles After Gabriela Gonzalez’s Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot

Inside the alleged murder-for-hire plot that reportedly led the former 'Why Don’t We' singer to leave Los Angeles with his daughter and family.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago

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