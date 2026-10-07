Life

Security Guard Shot and Killed Outside of Building That Hosted 'Baddies' Event

47-year-old Ulysses Davis had been escorting a rowdy woman from the premises.

'Baddies Gone Wild: Cancun' cast
(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Zeus Network)

A 47-year-old security guard was shot and killed outside of a Baddies event in San Francisco on Oct. 3.

KTVU reports that Ulysses Davis, also known as “Bear,” was shot and killed in front of his family. He was helping to escort a woman from San Francisco's Warfield Theatre around 1 a.m. when she allegedly fired a gun at him, which struck him in the back.

Davis’ wife and two of his six children witnessed the shooting occur.

According to the news outlet, a stage version of reality TV show Baddies had occurred earlier that night.

The San Francisco police department is currently investigating whether the Warfield had adequate permits to host the event.

Baddies is a reality show that airs on Zeus Network, and it stars Natalie Nunn (who’s from the Bay Area) and a number of other women who travel together and get into intense physical altercations and arguments.

So far, Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer has yet to speak publicly about what happened.

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