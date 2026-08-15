Mass Shooting at Virginia State University Leaves Five People Wounded

A mass shooting near Virginia State University's residence halls left five people wounded this weekend, bringing a grim start to the school year.

Shots rang out at roughly 1:28 A.M. ET on Saturday (August 15) near the Quad Annexes on the Chesterfield County campus of the historically Black institution, according VSU police (via 12 on Your Side).

Officers were directed to the 3300-block of Boisseau Street, near Third Avenue, where they found five victims outside the dormitories, per 6ABC. All five were transported to area hospitals. While four sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening, one is reportedly in critical condition.

Chesterfield County Police said several gunmen are believed to have carried out the attack and requested that those near avoid the area and follow instructions by law enforcement. The university also posted a warning to social media at 5 A.M. and placed the campus on lockdown.