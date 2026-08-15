Mass Shooting at Virginia State University Leaves Five People Wounded

Key Takeaways
- Around 1:30 A.M. Saturday (August 15), multiple gunmen opened fire near the Quad Annexes residence halls at Virginia State University, wounding five people, including one in critical condition, and sending all victims to local hospitals.
- VSU locked down campus until about 8:20 A.M., with Police Chief David Bragg urging students to avoid the crime scene as a heavy law enforcement presence remained in place.
- Chesterfield County Police are leading the ongoing search for multiple suspects with help from ATF and other agencies, just hours after VSU hosted a freshman pinning ceremony featuring Cam Newton.
A mass shooting near Virginia State University's residence halls left five people wounded this weekend, bringing a grim start to the school year.
Shots rang out at roughly 1:28 A.M. ET on Saturday (August 15) near the Quad Annexes on the Chesterfield County campus of the historically Black institution, according VSU police (via 12 on Your Side).
Officers were directed to the 3300-block of Boisseau Street, near Third Avenue, where they found five victims outside the dormitories, per 6ABC. All five were transported to area hospitals. While four sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening, one is reportedly in critical condition.
Chesterfield County Police said several gunmen are believed to have carried out the attack and requested that those near avoid the area and follow instructions by law enforcement. The university also posted a warning to social media at 5 A.M. and placed the campus on lockdown.
VSU Police Chief David Bragg announced at approximately 8:20 A.M. that the lockdown had been lifted and notified students and staff that campus access could continue. In a statement, Bragg requested that individuals "remain mindful of the ongoing law enforcement activity and avoid the immediate area where investigators are processing the scene." A significant law enforcement presence remained on campus following the all-clear.
The students were intended to have a celebratory start to the school year to kick-off the weekend. On Friday evening (August 14), VSU welcomed roughly 1,500 incoming freshmen at a pinning ceremony that featured former NFL MVP Cam Newton as a speaker.
Chesterfield County Police are leading the investigation, with assistance from ATF, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office, and VSU Police. As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made and the search for multiple suspects is ongoing.
Those with information can contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.