Arizona Court to Resentence Killer Over AI Video of Victim Forgiving Him

An Arizona man convicted of killing another driver in a road rage shooting will be sentenced again after an appeals court ruled that an AI-generated video of his dead victim should not have been considered during sentencing.

Gabriel Paul Horcasitas, 55, was convicted of manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of 37-year-old Christopher Pelkey following a confrontation at a red light. Horcasitas was later sentenced to 10 years in prison.

His attorneys appealed the sentence, challenging the use of an AI-generated victim impact video created by Pelkey's family and shown in court before Horcasitas received his punishment.

The Arizona Court of Appeals sided with Horcasitas, finding that the video went beyond simply preserving or presenting something Pelkey had said while alive.

"Rather than document an event or recording a particular moment, the AI video presents a depiction of the victim and his thoughts created from the imaginings of the victim's sister," the appeals court wrote in its ruling, adding that the video "crossed that line."