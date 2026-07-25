D4vd Murder Case: Graphic Sexual Photos of Celeste Rivas Shown In Court

Key Takeaways
- At D4vd’s preliminary murder hearing, prosecutors showed graphic sexual photos and texts involving 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, prompting her parents to leave the courtroom in distress.
- Prosecutors allege D4vd began sexually involved with Rivas Hernandez when she was 11, forced her into an abortion at 13, and later killed and dismembered her, leaving her decomposed body in the front trunk of his impounded Tesla.
- The "Romantic Homicide" artist, born David Burke, has been charged with first-degree murder and multiple related counts, remains jailed without bail, and has not yet received a trial date.
D4vd's preliminary hearing for his murder trial is underway, and it's gotten predominantly more uncomfortable as its gone on.
According to TMZ, sexually explicit photos of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whom the "Romantic Homicide" artist allegedly groomed and murdered were shown in court on Friday (July 24).
An announcement about the photos, some of which showed the late Rivas Hernandez in compromising positions with D4vd (real name David Burke) caused her parents to become distraught. Prosecutors suggested that the parents exit the courtroom, to which they obliged.
Additionally, prosecutors detailed sexual text messages between Rivas Hernandez and D4vd, where there was mention of contraception and a morning-after pill. It was also alleged that the teen was forced into having an abortion at 13 years old after claiming that she was carrying his child.
The deceased and dismembered body of Rivas Hernandez was found in the front trunk of an impounded Tesla owned by D4vd in September 2025, just days after the girl would have turned 15 years old.
Photos of the body's discovery were shown in court on Tuesday (July 21) at a Los Angeles courthouse, where the remains of Rivas Hernandez were shown as significantly decomposed and insects like maggots had swarmed the scene. While the teen’s parents turned away and were visibly in shock, D4vd kept his attention on the photos while expressionless.
Prosecutors have theorized that Rivas Hernandez was 11 years old when she was first involved with D4vd, who would have been 17. In April, the Withered artist was charged with first-degree murder, lewd acts with a minor, unlawful mutilation of human remains, lying in wait and murder for financial gain.
A trial date has not been set and D4vd remains behind bars without bail.