D4vd Murder Case: Graphic Sexual Photos of Celeste Rivas Shown In Court

D4vd's preliminary hearing for his murder trial is underway, and it's gotten predominantly more uncomfortable as its gone on.

According to TMZ, sexually explicit photos of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whom the "Romantic Homicide" artist allegedly groomed and murdered were shown in court on Friday (July 24).

An announcement about the photos, some of which showed the late Rivas Hernandez in compromising positions with D4vd (real name David Burke) caused her parents to become distraught. Prosecutors suggested that the parents exit the courtroom, to which they obliged.

Additionally, prosecutors detailed sexual text messages between Rivas Hernandez and D4vd, where there was mention of contraception and a morning-after pill. It was also alleged that the teen was forced into having an abortion at 13 years old after claiming that she was carrying his child.

The deceased and dismembered body of Rivas Hernandez was found in the front trunk of an impounded Tesla owned by D4vd in September 2025, just days after the girl would have turned 15 years old.