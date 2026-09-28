Harvey Weinstein Accused of Offering Podcaster $1.75M to ‘Contaminate’ Jury Pool

A judge sentenced Weinstein, 74, to 15 years for sexually assaulting former Project Runway production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haley after his original 2020 conviction was overturned.

Weinstein’s spokesperson denied any payment or agreement, while a representative for Candace Owens—who released the jailhouse-video series Harvey Speaks, fueling speculation that she received payment—said Weinstein never paid her.

Prosecutors say Harvey Weinstein offered a podcaster $1.75 million to release videos that could “contaminate the jury pool” in his New York sex crimes case.

Harvey Weinstein allegedly tried to spend $1.75 million from behind bars to influence the jury pool in his New York sex crimes case, according to prosecutors, who say they have recordings of the disgraced Hollywood producer discussing the offer with a podcaster. The stunning allegation emerged via The New York Post during Weinstein’s sentencing for sexually assaulting former Project Runway production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haley. Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg told the court that Weinstein offered the money during a jailhouse phone call in an effort to release videos that could reach potential jurors—and even people already seated on the case. According to Blumberg, the material was intended to help Weinstein’s defense by “contaminating the jury pool and reaching the seated jurors before and after the trials.” She accused Weinstein of engaging in a “scheme to disrupt the trial and instill fear in his victims.”

Prosecutors did not publicly identify the allegedly involved podcaster. Candace Owens, however, released a 2025 podcast series titled Harvey Speaks that featured jailhouse videos of Weinstein, leading to speculation that she was the podcaster offered the handsome payout.

Owens’ spokesperson, Mitchell Jackson, said Weinstein never paid her. Weinstein’s camp also strongly denied that he attempted to influence jurors. “That characterization is patently untrue. Harvey never offered or paid anyone $1.75 million to influence a jury, and there was no such agreement,” Weinstein spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said. “Talking with friends about media coverage or expressing frustration is a very different thing from paying someone to contaminate a jury pool or intimidate witnesses,” Engelmayer continued. “No money was paid, no such deal was made, and portraying these conversations as a criminal-style ‘scheme’ is inflammatory and misleading.” The allegation surfaced at the end of a years-long courtroom battle that has repeatedly put Weinstein before New York juries. Weinstein was initially convicted in 2020 of sexually assaulting Haley and raping Jessica Mann and sentenced to 23 years behind bars. New York’s highest court overturned that conviction in 2024 on procedural grounds, setting up another prosecution.