Madonna Taps Charli XCX for 'Danceteria Afterhours' Remix: 'Let’s Take It to the East Side Baby'

Key Takeaways
- Madonna recruited Charli XCX for "Danceteria Afterhours," a remix arriving September 24.
- The track marks the second "Afterhours" remix from Madonna’s chart-topping Confessions II, following "Love Sensation" with Kylie Minogue.
- Madonna teased the collaboration in an Instagram reel with Charli and will return to the MTV VMAs on September 27 after 23 years.
Madonna has announced that she'll be collaborating on a new remix of "Danceteria" with Charli XCX.
On Friday (September 18), Madonna took to Instagram reel to share the news that she'd be teaming up with the Music, Fashion, Film singer on "Danceteria Afterhours," which drops September 24.
The song will be Madonna’s second "Afterhours" remix from her 15th album, Confessions II, the sequel to her 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor. The pop icon previously released a remix to "Love Sensation" featuring Kylie Minogue.
Along with a teaser of "Danceteria Afterhours," the Instagram reel showed Madonna and Charli dancing against a white wall. "Let’s take it to the East side baby……" the caption read, referencing the former New York City nightclub Danceteria, which the song is named after.
Earlier this month, Madonna posted a TikTok of herself riding in a cab with a caption that read: "Thinking about Charli…"
"Wait… I got something I wanna talk about…" Charli replied in the comments, referencing Madonna’s "Give Your Love" collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.
Like Confessions II, Charli’s eighth studio album was released in July, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Confessions II saw a strong comeback for Madonna, debuting atop the Billboard 200, moving 134,000 in album-equivalent sales.
Earlier this month, Charli began the U.S. leg of the Music, Fashion, Film Tour, which continues through October, followed by U.K. and European dates beginning February 2027.
Next Sunday (September 27), Madonna will make her return to the MTV VMAs after 23 years, where she has 11 nominations and will perform.