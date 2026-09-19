Madonna Taps Charli XCX for 'Danceteria Afterhours' Remix: 'Let’s Take It to the East Side Baby'

Madonna teased the collaboration in an Instagram reel with Charli and will return to the MTV VMAs on September 27 after 23 years.

The track marks the second "Afterhours" remix from Madonna’s chart-topping Confessions II, following "Love Sensation" with Kylie Minogue.

Madonna has announced that she'll be collaborating on a new remix of "Danceteria" with Charli XCX. On Friday (September 18), Madonna took to Instagram reel to share the news that she'd be teaming up with the Music, Fashion, Film singer on "Danceteria Afterhours," which drops September 24.

The song will be Madonna’s second "Afterhours" remix from her 15th album, Confessions II, the sequel to her 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor. The pop icon previously released a remix to "Love Sensation" featuring Kylie Minogue.

Along with a teaser of "Danceteria Afterhours," the Instagram reel showed Madonna and Charli dancing against a white wall. "Let’s take it to the East side baby……" the caption read, referencing the former New York City nightclub Danceteria, which the song is named after.