Nashville Police Officer Fired After Appearing in Fake Traffic Stop OnlyFans Video

A Nashville police officer has been fired after appearing in an OnlyFans video.

WTVF reports Metro Nashville Police terminated Sean Herman, an officer who has been with the department for three years, after he appeared in an OnlyFans video. The clip, which can be viewed below, features Herman pulling over a woman during a fake traffic stop.

Wearing his police uniform and badge, Herman, whose face isn't seen in the video, approaches the driver and asks her if she's aware she was going “65 in a 45,” before asking for her license and registration. The woman tells the cop she doesn’t have either before exposing her breasts.