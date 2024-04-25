OnlyFans Creator 'Girthmasterr' Gets Huge PornHub Boost After Revealing How Much He Makes a Month

After his recent viral moment, OnlyFans creator 'Girthmasterr' has received a huge boost in searches on PornHub.

As revealed by the pornography platform, there's been a lot of interest in Girthmasterr's sizeable member after an on-the-street interview with him revealed just how much he was making on OnlyFans. On April 23, searches for Girthmasterr on PornHub rose by 1,255 percent compared to the average popularity during Q1 of 2024. "After going so viral for his...assets that even @iamcardib took notice, searches for @girthmasterr on the hub have skyrocketed 1,255 percent," tweeted the official PornHub account.

In a since-deleted tweet, Cardi B retweeted the viral video of Girthmasterr alongside a gif of the Alaskan Bull Worm episode of SpongeBob SquarePants, per TMZ. In response, Girthmasterr appeared to shoot his shot by jokingly tweeting, "Cardi I'd be so good to you, I just need a chance."

In a recent TikTok video with search app Gethead, the 30-year-old Australian OnlyFans creator revealed that he makes "between 40 and 80 thousand dollars a month." He said that he puts in 60-80 work weeks, which involves shooting several scenes and promoting himself. "I went full-time a year ago, so it's been a pretty big year," he added. "I'm pretty lucky as a man, not many people judge you for being a sex worker. I got a lot of female friends who have, like, been cut off from their family and things like that."