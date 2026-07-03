Julius Randle

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Jalen Brunson dribbles the ball up the court during a New York Knicks-Toronto Raptors game in April 2026.
Bets

NBA Playoffs Odds: Three Game 6s On Tap For Thursday

All three road teams are favored Thursday night, as the Knicks will face the Hawks, the Celtics will take on the Sixers, and the Nuggets will square off against the Wolves.

Matt Burke80 days ago
Basketball player in a Minnesota jersey with number 30, standing on a court with a crowd in the background.
Sports

Julius Randle Says Quitting Weed Improved His Mental Health After Knicks Trade

Randle said quitting weed made him more present.

Mark Elibert318 days ago
Sneakers

Skechers Announces Performance Basketball Sneaker Line

Along with confirming the signing of Julius Randle and Terance Mann.

Victor Deng997 days ago
Luka Doncic Mavericks Wizards 2019
Sports

Ranking 10 NBA Players' Chances to Be First-Time All-Stars

From Trae Young to Luka Doncic, the Complex Sports squad ranked 10 NBA players who could be first-time NBA all-stars this season.

Josh Herwitt2455 days ago
kanter
Sports

Julius Randle Claps Back at Enes Kanter Over Zion Williamson Comments

Enes Kanter might have started something he can't handle.

Xavier Hamilton2579 days ago
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Montrezl Harrell Lou Williams Game 5 2019 NBA Playoffs
Sports

The 20 Most Underpaid Players in the NBA Today

These 20 ballers still make pretty good money, but based on their numbers they probably deserve to make a lot more.

Aaron C. Mansfield2636 days ago
Anthony Davis
Sports

Anthony Davis Reportedly Isn't Playing for Pelicans Beyond This Season

A couple birdies whispered the Brow's gone after this year to ESPN's Ryan Russillo.

countcenci2751 days ago
Brad Mills
Sports

Dwight Howard Reportedly Wants to Join LeBron on the Lakers

Life has been crazy for Los Angeles Lakers fans since Sunday night, when LeBron James announced—after more than a year of speculation—that he was indeed signing with the Lake Show. Could the Lakers' next move be signing Dwight Howard?

Aaron C. Mansfield2937 days ago
Rajon Rondo
Sports

Rajon Rondo Signs One-Year Deal With Lakers

The day after LeBron joined the Lakers, Rajon Rondo signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles for a reported $9 million. They also renounced Julius Randle, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Gavin Evans2937 days ago
DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Sacramento Kings faces off against DeAndre Jordan #6.
Sports

Mavs Reportedly Eyeing DeMarcus Cousins and DeAndre Jordan in Free Agency

"Multiple league sources" expect the Mavs to target DeMarcus Cousins and DeAndre Jordan in free agency this summer.

Gavin Evans2979 days ago
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Lebron James
Sports

Ranking the Top 20 NBA Free Agents Available This Summer

It’s hard to imagine the 2018 offseason could match the excitement of 2017, but when you look at the list of free agents, that outcome seems possible. LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins are among the stars who could land on the open market. Here is a ranking of the 20 best free agents who could be available this summer.

Aaron C. Mansfield2992 days ago
Kelley L Cox
Sports

Julius Randle Explains Why He Went Off on Isaiah Thomas in Lakers' Huddle

Julius Randle explained why tempers flew in the Lakers huddle Wednesday.

Aaron C. Mansfield3047 days ago
lavar ball
Sports

LaVar Ball on Lakers Coach Luke Walton: ‘Nobody Wants to Play for Him’

While in Lithuania, LaVar took another opportunity to trash Lakers coach Luke Walton.

Omar Burgess3114 days ago
NBA Players Favorite Sneakers 2017
Sneakers

NBA Players Name Their Favorite Sneakers of 2017

NBA players from around the league share their favorite sneakers of the year.

Zac Dubasik3121 days ago

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