Jeff Weiss Portrait

Jeff Weiss

Joined July 2014 | 8 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s Star Will Forever Shine Bright

Kobe Bryant tragically passed away on Sunday at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash. We remember the Lakers legend and the legacy that he left behind.

Jeff Weiss2425 days ago
Complex's Best Rappers of the 2010s

The Best Rappers of the 2010s

The best rappers that defined the 2010-2019 decade, including Drake, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, and more.

Jeff Weiss2495 days ago
nipsey hussle obituary

Nipsey Hussle, a True Hometown Hero

Nipsey Hussle was an ambassador of Los Angeles, an eternal figure who embodied the true spirit of the city.

Jeff Weiss2726 days ago
Future

Future's 'HNDRXX' May Prove to Be His Masterpiece

The Atlanta MC's latest is a gorgeous, deeply felt articulation of romantic love and psychic ruin.

Jeff Weiss3488 days ago
q worldstar birthday

With WorldStarHipHop, Q Gave the People What They Wanted

On Tuesday, Lee “Q” O’Denat, the founder of WorldStarHipHop, passed away, leaving behind a complicated legacy.

Jeff Weiss3522 days ago
Advertisement

Kobe's Last Stand

The night basketball's evil genius cemented his legacy with 60.

Jeff Weiss3804 days ago

Welcome to the Safe House: Unlocking the Mysteries of Calabasas and Hidden Hills

Drake, Kanye West, the Kardashians, and other celebrities reside in the quiet communities 30 miles away from L.A. We headed to the gates to find out why.

Jeff Weiss3888 days ago
Not Available Lead

The King of the City: The Best Rapper in 13 Hip-Hop Meccas

These are the MCs that rule the biggest cities in the hip-hop universe.

Jeff Weiss4768 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App