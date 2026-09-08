Jeff Weiss
Latest Stories
Kobe Bryant’s Star Will Forever Shine Bright
Kobe Bryant tragically passed away on Sunday at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash. We remember the Lakers legend and the legacy that he left behind.
The Best Rappers of the 2010s
The best rappers that defined the 2010-2019 decade, including Drake, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, and more.
Nipsey Hussle, a True Hometown Hero
Nipsey Hussle was an ambassador of Los Angeles, an eternal figure who embodied the true spirit of the city.
Future's 'HNDRXX' May Prove to Be His Masterpiece
The Atlanta MC's latest is a gorgeous, deeply felt articulation of romantic love and psychic ruin.
With WorldStarHipHop, Q Gave the People What They Wanted
On Tuesday, Lee “Q” O’Denat, the founder of WorldStarHipHop, passed away, leaving behind a complicated legacy.
Kobe's Last Stand
The night basketball's evil genius cemented his legacy with 60.
Welcome to the Safe House: Unlocking the Mysteries of Calabasas and Hidden Hills
Drake, Kanye West, the Kardashians, and other celebrities reside in the quiet communities 30 miles away from L.A. We headed to the gates to find out why.
The King of the City: The Best Rapper in 13 Hip-Hop Meccas
These are the MCs that rule the biggest cities in the hip-hop universe.