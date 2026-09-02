Ranking Every NFC North Quarterback From Worst to Best

The four teams in the NFC North—nicknamed the Black and Blue Division for its history of smash-mouth football and bruising defenses —have divergent histories at the quarterback position.

The Green Bay Packers have had three starting quarterbacks (Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and Jordan Love) for the last 35 years, while the Chicago Bears are the only NFL team without a single 4,000 yard passer and have trotted out a series of failed first round draft picks this century, from Cade McNown to Mitchell Trubisky and Justin Fields, before landing on Caleb Williams, who looks like the real deal.

Kyler Murray is the latest reclamation project in Minnesota and looks to follow in the footsteps of Sam Darnold and Randall Cunningham of quarterbacks who revived their careers with the Vikings. And Jared Goff hopes to be the first quarterback to lead the Lions to the Super Bowl. In terms of quarterback talent, the division is stacked.

This is Every NFC North Quarterback Ranked From Worst to Best.