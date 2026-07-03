Brett Favre

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A man with short gray hair, wearing a yellow jacket and black shirt, standing outdoors with a blurred crowd in the background.
Sports

Watch Trailer for Netflix Doc Exploring Brett Favre’s Mississippi Welfare Scandal and More

The docuseries also explores Favre's alleged off-field during his only season with the New York Jets.

Mark Elibert445 days ago
Terrell Owens in a pinstripe suit and sunglasses, and Brett Favre in a cap and casual attire, standing side by side.
Sports

Terrell Owens Tells Brett Favre to Clear Up Welfare Fund Scandal

Favre allegedly pocketed $1 million in misappropriated funds intended for Mississippi residents in need.

Mark Elibert584 days ago
Brett Favre
Sports

Brett Favre Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease During Congressional Hearing

The former football player has suffered over 1,000 concussions in his career.

Mark Elibert662 days ago
Shannon Sharpe at Invest Fest 2024, and Brett Favre attends day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI.
Sports

Shannon Sharpe Shares Response to Brett Favre Losing Appeal in Defamation Case Against Him

Favre sued the fellow NFL Hall of Famer in 2023 after he accused him of stealing money "from people that really needed that money."

Joe Price666 days ago
Brett Favre has a lawsuit lined up
Sports

Brett Favre Sues Pat McAfee, Shannon Sharpe Over 'Defamatory Allegations'

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has filed a lawsuit against Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe for "baseless defamatory allegations" against him.

Jose Martinez1255 days ago
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Brett Favre attends 2016 Hall of Fame enshrinement
Sports

Brett Favre-Backed Concussion Drug Companies Allegedly Overstated Effectiveness, Used Money Intended for Welfare

Two companies backed by Brett Favre allegedly exaggerated the effectiveness of their concussion drugs and connections to the NFL, according to a new report.

Brad Callas1348 days ago
John Davis, former Mississippi welfare agency leader, pleads guilty
Sports

Ex-Director of Mississippi Welfare Agency Pleads Guilty in Brett Favre-Connected Scandal, Agrees to Testify

John Davis is accused of helping funnel millions of dollars in welfare money to projects, including the construction of a sports facility at Favre's alma mater.

Joshua Espinoza1394 days ago
Former NFL player Brett Favre attends day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022
Sports

Brett Favre Responds to Alleged Welfare Fraud by Former Teammate (UPDATE)

Brett Favre has been called out by his former Minnesota Vikings teammate Sage Rosenfels over allegations he engaged in extensive welfare fraud.

Joe Price1395 days ago
Former NFL quarterback Brett Farve looks on
Sports

Brett Favre Says He'd 'Love' to See Aaron Rodgers Finish Career With Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers legend, Brett Favre, claimed that he wouldn't mind seeing his successor man the pocket for one of the franchise's biggest rivals.

Xavier Hamilton2167 days ago
Load Management April 2020 Updated Logo
Sports

Brett Favre Talks Aaron Rodgers, Top 5 Current QBs, CBD Business, and More: Listen to Load Management Ep. 39

The legendary Packers QB dropped by the podcast to rank the five best current QBs in the game, talk about Green Bay, and more NFL news.

Complex Sports2167 days ago
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Brett Favre hits his drive on the 12th hole
Sports

Critics Blast President Trump and Brett Favre for Golfing Trip Despite Ongoing Pandemic

America is still trying to fend off the second wave, but this didn't stop President Donald Trump from taking one of his now-infamous golf trips.

Xavier Hamilton2183 days ago
This is a photo of Aaron Rogers.
Sports

Brett Favre Thinks Aaron Rodgers Is a 'Top 5 Player, All Time'

It's easy to forget now, but Aaron Rodgers spent the first three years of his NFL career watching from sidelines. He learned under one of the most celebrated quarterbacks to ever play: Brett Favre. Now, Favre says he believes Rodgers will go down as one of the five best NFL players in history.

Aaron C. Mansfield2878 days ago
brett fabre
Sports

Brett Favre Denies Any Wrongdoing in $16 Million Lawsuit

Brett Favre says he shouldn't be blamed for Sqor's mistakes.

Aaron C. Mansfield3042 days ago
This is a picture of Brett Farve.
Sports

Brett Favre Is Being Sued For $16 Million by Investors Over His Role in Failed Social Media Network

Investors in a failed social media network called "Sqor" are suing Brett Favre for $16 million for his role in allegedly misrepresenting its prospects for success.

Gavin Evans3093 days ago
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