Featured
Brady. Mahomes. Marino. Who’s the best QB in the Super Bowl era? The definitive GOAT quarterback list is here.Jake Appleman
Randy Moss, Peyton Manning, and Dak Prescott lead a list of the best Thanksgiving Day performances in NFL history.Peter A. Berry
Sports
Brett Favre Criticizes Deshaun Watson's Trade Request: 'We Make Too Much Money to Voice an Opinion'
Brett Favre was critical of Deshaun Watson for requesting a trade from the Houston Texans, and people felt like he shouldn't be the one talking.Jose Martinez
Brett Favre is ready to anoint Tom Brady the greatest QB if he can win a fifth Super Bowl this Sunday. Who would he surpass in Favre's eyes?Adam Caparell