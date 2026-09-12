When Ben Shelton takes the court against Alexander Zverev in the finals of the 2026 US Open, he’ll have the opportunity to do something that no American male tennis player has accomplished in 23 years: win a Grand Slam tournament.

It’s one of the most oft-repeated stats in tennis: No American male has captured a major since Andy Roddick won the 2003 US Open. Conversely, six American women (Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin, and Madison Keys) have won a total of 24 majors, during that same time frame.

It wasn’t always this way. Arthur Ashe, Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe were among the most dominant players of the 1970s and 1980s before giving way to Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, and Michael Chang.

In the 21st century, American men have had the misfortune of running into the three greatest men’s players of all time: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer. But the Big Three era is over and American men are on the ascent; there will be three American men in the top 10 when the new rankings are released on Monday.

With Shelton on the cusp of history, these are the 10 Best American Male Tennis Players of the 21st Century.