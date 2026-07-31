Andre Agassi

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A pair of Nike sneakers showcasing a stylish design with white, black, and pink detailing, set against a plain background
Sneakers

How to Buy This Year's 'Hot Lava' Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 Retro

The classic tennis shoe returns with vintage details.

Brandon Richard720 days ago
dunks
Sneakers

10 Classic Nike Sneakers That Should Be SB Dunks

Want to see your favorite Nike sneaker get turned into an SB Dunk? These are the ones we want to see.

Matt Welty2317 days ago
Sacai x Nike LDWaffle 'Varsity Blue/Del Sol/Varsity Red/Black' BV0073 400 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases including the Sacai x Nike collection, Air Jordan 7 'Ray Allen,' Nike's annual 'Be True' pack, and more.

Mike DeStefano2628 days ago
Summer Sneakers
Sneakers

The 10 Best Sneakers to Buy for Summer

These are the 10 best sneakers to buy for summer including the Sacai x Nike LDWaffle, Off-White x Nike Zoom Terra Kiger 5, and more.

Riley Jones2629 days ago
Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 High 'LA to Chicago' CD6578 507 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

This week's sneaker releases include a Nike Air Force 1, Nike LeBron 3, Nike SB x Air Jordan 1, and more.

Mike DeStefano2635 days ago
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Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 'Hot Lava' CJ1437 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

The 'Hot Lava' Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 Is Returning

Nike is once again bringing back the OG 'Hot Lava' Air Tech Challenge 2. Check out official images and release details here.

Mike DeStefano2636 days ago
Nike LeBron 16 Hot Lava Pack Release Date
Sneakers

LeBron James' New Sneakers Pay Tribute to the Wild Style of Andre Agassi

Inspired by Andre Agassi's 'Hot Lava' Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 from 1990, the Nike LeBron 16 inherits the vibrant color scheme as part of #LeBronWatch.

Brandon Richard2638 days ago
Odell Beckham Nike Tech Challenge 2 Cleats Profile
Sneakers

Odell Beckham's New Nike Cleats Pay Homage to Andre Agassi

Gearing up Odell Beckham Jr. for his return to the field, Nike made him Tech Challenge 2 cleats constructed in all-red denim, inspired by tennis icon Andre Agassi.

Brandon Richard2889 days ago
Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 Women's Colorways December 2016
Sneakers

Ladies Are Getting Two New Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 Retros This Month

Two new colorways of Agassi's Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 are releasing for women.

Brandon Richard3534 days ago
Sneakers

Andre Agassi Sneakers Commemorate French Open

Swan-emblazoned Air Tech Challenge 3s.

Brendan Dunne3714 days ago
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NIke Air Tech Challenge 3 "Wimbledon" 749957 701
Sneakers

The Nike Air Tech Challenge 3 Goes Gold for Wimbledon

Where Andre Agassi became a legend.

Brandon Richard3721 days ago
Sneakers

Andre Agassi Had Doctors Put a Nike Swoosh on His Skin

That's some serious brand loyalty.

Brendan Dunne3774 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Nike Is Bringing Back One of Andre Agassi's Signature Models in a Fresh New Colorway

The "tie-dye" Agassis will be making its return to retail.

Rajah Allarey3815 days ago

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