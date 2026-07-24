Thursday Night Football

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Sports

Sports Reporters Call Out Charissa Thompson After 'Thursday Night Football' Host Admits to Making Up Sideline Reports

The Fox Sports and Amazon Prime Video host has since apologized for her remarks.

Brad Callas983 days ago
Sports

Al Michaels Once Again Discusses Why He's Never Had a Vegetable: 'Man Does Not Need Vegetables to Survive'

The legendary sports announcer has never shied away from discussing his distaste for greens.

Brad Callas1022 days ago
2 Chainz is pictured in a new Amazon Music trailer
Music

2 Chainz Announced as Host of Amazon Music Live Concert Series, Watch First Performance With Lil Baby (UPDATE)

2 Chainz is hosting the new series, the inaugural episode of which is set to feature Lil Baby. Megan Thee Stallion is also set to appear in an upcoming episode.

Trace William Cowen1379 days ago
Marshawn Lynch of the Oakland Raiders arrives prior to Super Bowl LIII.
Sports

Amazon Reportedly Looking Into Hiring Marshawn Lynch for 'Thursday Night Football' Show

Amazon is looking into hiring Marshawn Lynch as an analyst for their 'Thursday Night Football' show, according to a report from the 'New York Post.'

Abel Shifferaw1658 days ago
peyton manning
Sports

Peyton Manning Rejects Offer to Be Fox's Thursday Night Football Color Commentator

Peyton Manning has reportedly turned down an offer to be an analyst during Fox's Thursday night games.

Gavin Evans3044 days ago
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Drew Brees.
Sports

Drew Brees Is the Latest Player to Blast the NFL Over Thursday Night Football Games

Drew Brees doesn't think the NFL should be playing on Thursday nights.

Chris Yuscavage3153 days ago
Richard Sherman injury.
Sports

Seahawks Roast Thursday Night Football Following Richard Sherman's Season-Ending Injury

Seahawks players had nothing but bad things to say about Thursday Night Football after Richard Sherman suffered a season-ending injury.

Chris Yuscavage3181 days ago
Richard Sherman.
Sports

Richard Sherman Blasts the NFL (Again) for Forcing Players to Play in Thursday Night Games

Richard Sherman calls Thursday Night NFL games a "poopfest."

Gavin Evans3512 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

According to Report, the NFL May End 'Thursday Night Football' Soon

The NFL will look closely at 'Thursday NIght Football,' and may even end it altogether.

Gavin Evans3529 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The NFL Will Stream 'Thursday Night Football' Live on Twitter This Season

Watch games instead of memes about games.

Gavin Evans3765 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Sports

Newspaper Compares Titans/Jaguars Game to Poop Emoji

Titans/Jaguars game = Poop emoji?

Chris Yuscavage4239 days ago

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