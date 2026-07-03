Houston Texans

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Azeez Al-Shaair on the field
Sports

Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair Fined for 'Stop the Genocide' Eye Black Message During Playoff Game

The Texans' linebacker was penalized for violating NFL uniform rules after wearing a Gaza-related message during the playoffs.

Mark Elibert179 days ago
Taylor Swift Joins Selena Gomez in Travis Kelce's Suite at Chiefs vs. Texans Game
Sports

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Spotted Cheering On Travis Kelce in Kansas City

The two friends watched the Chiefs–Texans game from Travis Kelce’s suite as Kansas City took a loss at Arrowhead.

Bernadette Giacomazzo221 days ago
Three people sitting on grass, laughing and wearing colorful jackets. Palm trees and greenery in the background.
Style

Equihua and the NFL Unveil 'Heirlooms for the Devoted' Collection

Featuring nine teams, the line turns fan gear into heirloom pieces.

Alex Ocho268 days ago
That Mexican OT with tattoos, wearing a cowboy hat and sleeveless shirt, stands on stage smiling.
Style

That Mexican OT's Houston Texans Drop: How to Shop on Complex

That Mexican OT is currently on the road in support of his latest project, 'Recess.'

Trace William Cowen290 days ago
Stefon Diggs and Mulan Hernandez in a split image.
Sports

Stefon Diggs Accuses Mulan Hernandez of Attempting to Extort Him for Millions in Lawsuit

The Houston Texans star said he had a "casual relationship" with the model and reality star that eventually turned sour.

Joe Price504 days ago
Advertisement
Beyonce in a cowboy hat and a patriotic outfit spins a football.
Music

Beyoncé Fans Celebrate News of Christmas Day Halftime Show on Netflix

The performance is set for the Texans-hosted game against the Ravens on Christmas Day.

Trace William Cowen606 days ago
Tank Dell #3 of the Houston Texans looks on from the field prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Sports

Texans' Tank Dell Shot in Florida Nightclub, Sustains Minor Injury

The wide receiver was among ten others who sustained non-life-threatening injuries during Florida's 12th mass shooting this year.

Alex Ocho809 days ago
Sports

Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett Dies at 35 in Apparent Drowning

Mallett played for the University of Michigan before he transferred to Arkansas en route to seven years in the NFL.

Brad Callas1115 days ago
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp
Sports

30 Women Who Accused Deshaun Watson of Sexual Misconduct Settle With Houston Texans

Thirty women who accused Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct have settled with his former team, the Houston Texans.

Joe Price1463 days ago
Deshaun Watson for news story
Sports

Woman in Deshaun Watson Case Allegedly 'Switched Her Account and Tone' Following Accusations Surfacing

Weeks after settling all but four of the sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against him, quarterback Deshaun Watson might not be in the clear just yet.

Brad Callas1471 days ago
Advertisement
Deshaun Watson looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout
Sports

New Report Reveals Details of Deshaun Watson Allegations, Allegedly Received Massages From 66 Women in 17 Months

According to a new report, Watson received massages from 66 different women in 17 months, and was provided with hotel rooms and NDAs by his former team.

Brenton Blanchet1500 days ago
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans.
Sports

Deshaun Watson Will Not Face Criminal Sexual Assault Charges

Deshaun Watson, who was accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct, will not face criminal charges after a grand jury did not find enough evidence.

Brad Callas1588 days ago
Travis Scott's attorney speaks to Good Morning America about Astroworld tragedy
Music

Travis Scott’s Lawyer Says Rapper Wasn't Told About 'Mass Casualty Event' During Show, Didn't Recognize Ambulance

Travis Scott's lawyer Edwin F. McPherson said the rapper wasn't informed during his Astroworld performance that police had declared a "mass casualty event."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1708 days ago
deshaun watson houston texans
Sports

Deshaun Watson Could Reportedly Be Dealt to Dolphins Within the Week

After months of trade rumors surrounding Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans are reportedly working on a trade that could see dealt to Mimai within the week.

Brad Callas1731 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App