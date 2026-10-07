Tyreek Hill Nears NFL Comeback as Explosive Divorce Trial Begins

His potential return coincides with a Miami civil trial over estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro’s allegations of physical and emotional abuse, which Hill denies.

Hill has teased his comeback online, while reports link him to the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens.

Tyreek Hill’s agent says the free-agent receiver expects to sign with an NFL contender this week as he recovers from a dislocated knee and torn ACL.

Tyreek Hill could be days away from returning to the NFL just as his bitter legal battle with estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro is underway in a Miami courtroom. According to KWSN Sports Radio, Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said that the 32-year-old free agent could sign with a team this week, more than a year after a devastating knee injury ended his 2025 season. Rosenhaus said he is negotiating with interested teams, with Hill’s former club, the Kansas City Chiefs, reportedly among the possibilities. The timing comes as a civil trial tied to Hill and Vaccaro’s divorce began in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday, October 6. Vaccaro has accused the former Miami Dolphins star of physically and emotionally abusing her across eight alleged incidents during their marriage. Hill has denied the allegations.

On the football side, Hill has hardly been hiding his plans. “It’s almost time to get off the couch and get to work,” he recently wrote on X. Two days later, amid reports linking him to Kansas City, the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens, Hill offered another clue: “I think I’m ready for some cold weather.”

Hill also posted footage of himself running and making cuts on a beach, a significant step after suffering a dislocated left knee and torn ACL in September 2025. Rosenhaus said his client wants to join a contender. A Chiefs reunion would bring Hill back to the franchise that drafted him in 2016. He became one of the NFL’s most dangerous receivers during six seasons alongside Patrick Mahomes, earning three first-team All-Pro selections and winning a Super Bowl before Kansas City traded him to Miami in 2022. The Chiefs are currently dealing with injuries to receivers Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice. Meanwhile, the allegations being heard in Miami stretch from January 2024 through April 2025. Vaccaro claims Hill threw her to the ground, ripped out her hair and, during one alleged confrontation, attempted to punch her in the stomach while she was pregnant. Jurors have also been shown baby-monitor footage from a confrontation involving Hill, Vaccaro and her mother near the couple’s infant daughter. Hill can be seen approaching the crib while saying, “I’m gonna get my daughter and get out.”