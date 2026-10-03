Travis Kelce Is Close to Making NFL History

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs go up against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Vegas, and for Kelce, this game could notch a big first for him. Kelce, who's now married to Taylor Swift, takes the field just one catch away from a milestone in the NFL.

Kelce, according to NBC Sports, has notched a total of 1,094 receptions in his NFL career, so he's tied with Tim Brown on the all-time list. Whenever he makes his next catch, the tight end will have one over Brown and be ranked No. 7 in NFL history for total career catches.

It's a significant milestone, but he has a ways to go until he gets to No. 1. Jerry Rice holds the record for having the most catches at 1,549 receptions, so it's fair to say that Kelce won't be able to make that up this season, because it would take hundreds of catches.

Behind Rice on the career catch tally are Larry Fitzgerald at 1,432, Tony Gonzalez with 1,325, Jason Witten at 1,228, Marvin Harrison at 1,102 and Cris Carter at 1,101.