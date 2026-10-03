Travis Kelce Is Close to Making NFL History

Key Takeaways
- Travis Kelce enters the Chiefs-Raiders game with 1,094 career receptions, needing one catch to pass Tim Brown for seventh place in NFL history.
- Kelce remains well behind all-time leader Jerry Rice, who finished with 1,549 catches, while Marvin Harrison, Cris Carter, Jason Witten, Tony Gonzalez, and Larry Fitzgerald also rank ahead of him.
- Patrick Mahomes called the Chiefs-Raiders rivalry “the best competitors” facing each other ahead of Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff in Las Vegas.
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs go up against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Vegas, and for Kelce, this game could notch a big first for him. Kelce, who's now married to Taylor Swift, takes the field just one catch away from a milestone in the NFL.
Kelce, according to NBC Sports, has notched a total of 1,094 receptions in his NFL career, so he's tied with Tim Brown on the all-time list. Whenever he makes his next catch, the tight end will have one over Brown and be ranked No. 7 in NFL history for total career catches.
It's a significant milestone, but he has a ways to go until he gets to No. 1. Jerry Rice holds the record for having the most catches at 1,549 receptions, so it's fair to say that Kelce won't be able to make that up this season, because it would take hundreds of catches.
Behind Rice on the career catch tally are Larry Fitzgerald at 1,432, Tony Gonzalez with 1,325, Jason Witten at 1,228, Marvin Harrison at 1,102 and Cris Carter at 1,101.
Kelce will be joined by his friend and teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, on the field on Sunday. Speaking to the press on Wednesday, he said he's looking forward to the challenge and that the Raiders and Chiefs are always a fun rivalry.
"It's just what the pure football is, is having the best competitors compete against each other and that's what I think you really get whenever you go out there and it's Raiders versus Chiefs," he said, according to the NFL's official website.
The Chiefs make their way to Vegas on Sunday, and the game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET. The action will air on CBS, and the Chiefs are 4.5-point road favorites to take it all, according to the Raiders' official website.