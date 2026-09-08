Rashee Rice

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Rashee Rice Released from Jail After 30-Day Stint for Car Crash
Sports

Rashee Rice Out of Jail After Probation Violation as Chiefs Eye His Return

After a 30-day sentence tied to the Dallas car crash, the embattled wideout exits jail as the Chiefs prepare to plug him back into their offense.

Bernadette Giacomazzo96 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024
Sports

Rashee Rice Jailed for 30 Days After THC Probation Violation

The Chiefs wide receiver tested positive for THC, triggering a probation violation tied to the 2024 Easter Sunday crash that already cost him six games.

Mark Elibert124 days ago

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