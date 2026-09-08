2026 NFL Power Rankings, Week 1

The seven-month dry spell is finally over. The NFL is back!

The 107th season of the National Football League begins this week, and it will conclude on Valentine’s Day 2027 with Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Each week throughout the season, Complex Bets will release its NFL Power Rankings. The rankings are based on Fanatics Sportsbook’s Super Bowl odds.

For instance, the Los Angeles Rams are the current favorites to win the Super Bowl. Sean McVay’s squad is +500 at Fanatics to win it all. Subsequently, the Rams appear No. 1 in our power rankings.

The Miami Dolphins, meanwhile, are +50000 to win it all. They have the longest odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. As a result, the Dolphins are ranked No. 32 in the power rankings.