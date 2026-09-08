2026 NFL Power Rankings, Week 1

The seven-month dry spell is finally over. The NFL is back!
The 107th season of the National Football League begins this week, and it will conclude on Valentine’s Day 2027 with Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Each week throughout the season, Complex Bets will release its NFL Power Rankings. The rankings are based on Fanatics Sportsbook’s Super Bowl odds.
For instance, the Los Angeles Rams are the current favorites to win the Super Bowl. Sean McVay’s squad is +500 at Fanatics to win it all. Subsequently, the Rams appear No. 1 in our power rankings.
The Miami Dolphins, meanwhile, are +50000 to win it all. They have the longest odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. As a result, the Dolphins are ranked No. 32 in the power rankings.
The Power Rankings give readers a weekly snapshot of where things stand in the NFL.
This is the 2026 NFL Power Rankings for Week 1.
Shop New Arrivals on Complex.
Miami Dolphins
Record: 0-0
Next Game: at Las Vegas (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +50000
It wasn’t too long ago that the Dolphins had one of the top WR rooms in the NFL, with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle leading the way. That is not the case these days as new QB Malik Willis’ primary targets will be 2022 third round pick Jalen Tolbert and 2026 third round pick Caleb Douglas.
Arizona Cardinals
Record: 0-0
Next Game: at Los Angeles Chargers (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +50000
The Cardinals are now on their third coach of the 2020s as Mike LaFleur takes over a team that went 3-14 last season. One player that fans in the desert are excited about is No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love, out of Notre Dame. The explosive RB is a threat in both the rushing and passing game.
New York Jets
Record: 0-0
Next Game: at Tennessee (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +25000
Aaron Glenn’s seat is engulfed in flames after he led the Jets to an uninspiring 3-14 season in 2025-26. Glenn’s defense did not record a single interception last season. Geno Smith returns to the Meadowlands as the starting QB for Gang Green.
Cleveland Browns
Record: 0-0
Next Game: at Jacksonville (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +25000
The Browns hired Todd Monken as their new head coach just prior to his 60th birthday. It makes Monken one of the oldest first-time head coaches in NFL history. Monken might just be a place-holder for a new Browns regime, as the front office seems intent on tanking for one of the prized quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft.
Tennessee Titans
Record: 0-0
Next Game: vs. New York Jets (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +15000
Robert Saleh takes over as head coach in Tennessee, and he will get a chance at revenge against his former employer, the Jets, right out of the gate as the Titans face New York in Week 1. Cam Ward enters his second season as the Titans QB and his primary target will be No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate. Tate did not exactly wow in the preseason as he did not have a single catch during the exhibition season.
Las Vegas Raiders
Record: 0-0
Next Game: vs. Miami (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +15000
Klint Kubiak turned Sam Darnold into a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. No small feat. Now, Kubiak reunites with Kirk Cousins in Las Vegas, as No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza is waiting in the wings. Overall, though, the roster has holes and Las Vegas faces a rugged schedule. All signs point to another long season in Sin City.
Atlanta Falcons
Record: 0-0
Next Game: at Pittsburgh (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +12000
Kevin Stefanski takes over as head coach in Atlanta, but he finds himself with a less-than-ideal quarterback situation. There’s starter Tua Tagovailoa, who is likely one more concussion away from being out of the league, and then there’s Michael Penix, who is coming off his third ACL surgery.
New Orleans Saints
Record: 0-0
Next Game: at Detroit (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +9000
Kellen Moore didn’t exactly have a Mike Vrabel-esque impact on the Saints organization in his first season, but New Orleans did improve. Moore worked wonders with 2025 second round pick Tyler Shough, as Shough had a 10:6 TD:INT ratio in 11 games played.
Carolina Panthers
Record: 0-0
Next Game: vs. Chicago (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +9000
The good news: The Panthers won the division last season. The bad news: They won the division despite owning a sub-.500 record (8-9). Carolina had a strong off-season, signing left tackle Rasheed Walker and defensive studs Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd.
Washington Commanders
Record: 0-0
Next Game: at Philadelphia (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: : +6500
A year ago at this time, the Commanders were seen by many as an up-and-coming team. Jayden Daniels was injured for much of the 2025-26 campaign, however, and Washington finished the season with a 5-12 record. David Blough takes over for Kliff Kingsbury as the Commanders’ OC.
New York Giants
Record: 0-0
Next Game: vs. Dallas Cowboys (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +6500
On paper, the Giants have a strong squad. There’s a former Super Bowl-winning coach in John Harbaugh. There’s an elite WR in Malik Nabers. There’s a tough RB in Cam Skattebo. There’s a first-round QB that’s shown flashes in Jaxson Dart. And there’s a defense full of former collegiate studs. Whether all of this translates to actual wins is another conversation.
Indianapolis Colts
Record: 0-0
Next Game: vs. Baltimore (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +6500
It wasn’t too long ago when Colts head coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Daniel Jones were the toast of the town. The duo got the Colts off to a surprise 7-1 record last season, and Indy was so excited that it traded two first round picks for cornerback Sauce Gardner. Jones got injured, though, and Indy struggled mightily down the stretch, missing the playoffs.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Record: 0-0
Next Game: vs. Atlanta (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +6000
Since 2021, the Steelers have finished each season with either 9 or 10 wins. They have been the definition of mid. Mike McCarthy takes over the reins from Mike Tomlin, and McCarthy will once again pair up with Aaron Rodgers. Pittsburgh added cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Jaquan Brisker in free agency.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Record: 0-0
Next Game: at Cincinnati (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +5500
By most metrics, the NFC South is the worst division in the NFL. But someone has to win it. The Bucs are the favorite at +165. Working for Tampa Bay is the fact that they have an elite offensive line, and Baker Mayfield played tremendous football last season when healthy. Mayfield will be without top target Mike Evans, however, as Evans signed with the 49ers this offseason.
Minnesota Vikings
Record: 0-0
Next Game: vs. Green Bay (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +4500
The Vikings are a complete wild card heading into the season. If Kyler Murray works out at QB, the Vikes could find themselves in the playoffs and potentially win a postseason game or two. Brian Flores is regarded as one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL, but he will be working with subpar talent this season. Anything is on the table for Minnesota.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Record: 0-0
Next Game: vs. Cleveland Browns (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +3000
Thus far, the Liam Coen-Trevor Lawrence marriage is going swimmingly. Coen helped Lawrence post a 4,000-plus yard, 29 TD season this past season, and the Jags recorded their most wins in a regular season (13) since the Bill Clinton administration. Jacksonville did lose starting RB Travis Etienne and linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency this offseason, however.
Chicago Bears
Record: 0-0
Next Game: at Carolina (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +2400
The arrow is pointing all the way up on the Bears’ franchise direction under offensive mastermind Ben Johnson and star quarterback Caleb Williams. Johnson said this summer that not only is it the Bears’ goal to win the Super Bowl this season, but that he has his sights set on breaking the Denver Broncos’ NFL record (2013) as the highest-scoring team in league history. After what Johnson accomplished in his first season in Chicago and during his tenure as OC in Detroit, few would consider that statement hyperbolic.
Green Bay Packers
Record: 0-0
Next Game: at Minnesota (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +2200
The Packers have made the NFL Playoffs in every season under Matt LaFleur, save for one (2022-23 when they went 8-9). Green Bay has had some crushing playoff defeats under LaFleur’s watch, however, including this past January’s 31-27 loss to the rival Bears. The Packers enter the season with a big distraction, as RB Josh Jacobs is on the commissioner exempt list after being charged with battery and criminal destruction of property.
Dallas Cowboys
Record: 0-0
Next Game: at New York Giants (9/13)
Last Game: N/A
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +2200
The Cowboys’ offense is projected to be one of the top units in the NFL with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens leading the charge. Defensively, the Cowboys had a busy offseason as they brought in Christian Parker (formerly the defensive backs coach of the Eagles) as defensive coordinator, and drafted safety Caleb Downs 11th overall.
San Francisco 49ers
Record: 0-0
Last Game: N/A
Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams (9/10, in Melbourne, Australia)
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +1900
The 49ers would likely be higher in these rankings if they weren’t stuck in the same division with the Super Bowl favorite Rams and the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks. When quarterback Brock Purdy is healthy, the Niners can compete with anyone as San Francisco is 30-15 in 45 games with Purdy as the starter.
Houston Texans
Record: 0-0
Last Game: N/A
Next Game: vs. Buffalo (9/13)
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +1900
The Texans already had arguably the best defense in the NFL. Houston doubled-down on that side of the ball this offseason, signing safety Reed Blankenship and bringing back defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. They also drafted defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. The big question with the Texans is whether or not CJ Stroud can bounce back from a horrific playoff performance against New England.
Denver Broncos
Record: 0-0
Last Game: N/A
Next Game: at Kansas City (9/14)
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +1900
Had Bo Nix not fractured his ankle in the closing moments of the Broncos’ Divisional Round win over the Bills this past January, we are likely talking about Denver as the defending AFC champions—and possibly even the defending Super Bowl champions. Nix is back, and he will have help in the form of new WR Jaylen Waddle.
Cincinnati Bengals
Record: 0-0
Last Game: N/A
Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay (9/13)
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +1900
The Bengals have been stuck in neutral for several seasons now. In fact, you could make the case that last season they went in reverse. Zac Taylor’s seat is extremely hot entering the season after producing a 9-8 record in 2023-24, another 9-8 record in 2024-25, and a 6-11 record last season. Having Joe Burrow healthy for once would go a long way in righting the ship.
Philadelphia Eagles
Record: 0-0
Last Game: N/A
Next Game: vs. Washington (9/13)
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: : +1800
The Eagles are once again in the Super Bowl conversation. They added on defense this offseason, signing former Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen to a one-year deal. Philly should have one of the better secondaries in the NFL this season with Woolen, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean in the fold.
New England Patriots
Record: 0-0
Last Game: N/A
Next Game: at Seattle (9/9)
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +1800
Mike Vrabel resurrected the Patriots franchise in just one season, taking a team that went 4-13 in 2024-25 to a 14-3 record and a Super Bowl appearance in 2025-26. This offseason, however, was mired in scandal as Vrabel’s alleged affair with NFL reporter Dianna Russini dominated the headlines. As far as the Pats’ roster goes, they made a big acquisition at receiver, landing AJ Brown in a trade with Philadelphia.
Los Angeles Chargers
Record: 0-0
Last Game: N/A
Next Game: vs. Arizona (9/13)
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +1700
The Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh after going 5-12 in the 2023-24 season. Harbaugh has brought stability to the franchise as the team has gone 11-6 the past two seasons. Justin Herbert and company are now looking to take the next step and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will look to help them get there.
Detroit Lions
Record: 0-0
Last Game: N/A
Next Game: vs. New Orleans (9/13)
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +1700
The Lions are getting plenty of “bounceback year” buzz after going 9-8 last season. Detroit dealt with plenty of injuries last season and was just 2-5 in games decided by 7 points or fewer. Former Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing takes over as offensive coordinator after John Morton did not work out last season.
Kansas City Chiefs
Record: 0-0
Last Game: N/A
Next Game: vs. Denver (9/14)
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +1500
Last season was an unmitigated disaster for the Chiefs as they went 6-11 and lost Patrick Mahomes in December to a torn ACL. It was Kansas City’s first losing season since 2012. The Chiefs added Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to anchor the backfield, but KC took a hit on the defensive side of the ball when it traded cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams. Mahomes is expected to play Week 1 against the Broncos.
Seattle Seahawks
Record: 0-0
Last Game: N/A
Next Game: vs. New England (9/9)
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +1200
The defending Super Bowl champs will have plenty of bulletin board material to work with as they are not even favorites to win their division (the Rams are -115 while Seattle is +215). The Seahawks had to find a new running back and a new offensive coordinator this offseason as Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III signed with Kansas City, and Klint Kubiak took over as HC of the Raiders. Seattle took Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price with the 32nd overall pick in this past April’s Draft, and former 49ers assistant Brian Fleury takes over as OC.
Baltimore Ravens
Record: 0-0
Last Game: N/A
Next Game: at Indianapolis (9/13)
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +1100
The Ravens also have a new head coach as former Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter takes over. Baltimore, which underwhelmed last season with an 8-9 record, added two leaders on defense in veterans Trey Hendrickson and Calais Campbell.
Buffalo Bills
Record: 0-0
Last Game: N/A
Next Game: at Houston (9/13)
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +900
Is this the year the Bills finally kick down the door? Josh Allen and friends have been knocking at the door of a Super Bowl for years now but have still never reached the Big Game. Former offensive coordinator Joe Brady takes over as head coach after owner Terry Pegula sent the defensive-minded Sean McDermott packing after nine seasons.
Los Angeles Rams
Record: 0-0
Last Game: N/A
Next Game: vs. San Francisco (9/10, in Melbourne, Australia)
Previous week’s ranking: N/A
Super Bowl Odds: +500
The LA Rams are the NFL’s superteam, with star-studded names at nearly every position. They are a heavy +500 favorite to win the Super Bowl, and the team that is next on the odds board, the Buffalo Bills, are +900. According to sports betting analyst Ben Fawkes, though, over the past 30 years the pre-season Super Bowl favorite has entered the season +500 or shorter 20 times. None of those 20 teams ended up winning it all.