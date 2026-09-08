Ice-T Says No One Who Actually Knows Him Has Ever Called Him 'Fake'

Ice-T has spent more than four decades in the public eye, and he believes his reputation among the people who actually know him speaks for itself.
The rap legend took to X on Tuesday to reflect on his character and push back against the type of criticism that comes with being a public figure. According to Ice-T, people can say whatever they want online, but he's never heard those same criticisms from anyone who has actually crossed paths with him.
"I've had a very long and public career… In this world of people talking shit," Ice-T wrote. "You've NEVER heard ANYONE who actually Knows me or has ever met me say Anything negative about me or say I'm fake. Ever. My character is the most imortant thing to me.”
Ice-T's comments arrive just weeks after the veteran rapper released Criminal Migraine on Aug. 17. The independent double album marked his first solo rap project in 20 years, following 2006's Gangsta Rap.
The 68-year-old has never been shy about addressing people who criticize him, either. During his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Ice-T famously gave his detractors some credit for helping fuel his career.
"I want to thank the motherfucking haters because you really make me get up in the morning and be the best that I can be," he said at the time. "If it wasn't for the haters, I definitely wouldn't have pulled this off, I swear to God."