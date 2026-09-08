Ice-T Says No One Who Actually Knows Him Has Ever Called Him 'Fake'

Ice-T has spent more than four decades in the public eye, and he believes his reputation among the people who actually know him speaks for itself.

The rap legend took to X on Tuesday to reflect on his character and push back against the type of criticism that comes with being a public figure. According to Ice-T, people can say whatever they want online, but he's never heard those same criticisms from anyone who has actually crossed paths with him.

"I've had a very long and public career… In this world of people talking shit," Ice-T wrote. "You've NEVER heard ANYONE who actually Knows me or has ever met me say Anything negative about me or say I'm fake. Ever. My character is the most imortant thing to me.”