Music

Ice-T Says No One Who Actually Knows Him Has Ever Called Him 'Fake'

The rap legend says his character remains the most important thing to him.

Ice-T in a Supreme jacket and LA cap on a red carpet, posing with peace signs. Background features brand logos.
(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Rookie Kids)

Ice-T has spent more than four decades in the public eye, and he believes his reputation among the people who actually know him speaks for itself.

The rap legend took to X on Tuesday to reflect on his character and push back against the type of criticism that comes with being a public figure. According to Ice-T, people can say whatever they want online, but he's never heard those same criticisms from anyone who has actually crossed paths with him.

"I've had a very long and public career… In this world of people talking shit," Ice-T wrote. "You've NEVER heard ANYONE who actually Knows me or has ever met me say Anything negative about me or say I'm fake. Ever. My character is the most imortant thing to me.”

Ice-T's comments arrive just weeks after the veteran rapper released Criminal Migraine on Aug. 17. The independent double album marked his first solo rap project in 20 years, following 2006's Gangsta Rap.

The 68-year-old has never been shy about addressing people who criticize him, either. During his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Ice-T famously gave his detractors some credit for helping fuel his career.

"I want to thank the motherfucking haters because you really make me get up in the morning and be the best that I can be," he said at the time. "If it wasn't for the haters, I definitely wouldn't have pulled this off, I swear to God."

Related Stories

Drake stands on stage wearing a white and black shirt and leather pants, with people and security staff in the background.
Music

Drake Tells Fans He 'Spent the Last 24 Months Proving Myself Right'

The 'Iceman' artist comes through with another quotable IG caption.

Trace William Cowen48 days ago
ASAP Rocky.
Music

ASAP Rocky Goes Off on Internet Critics Over Thong Rumors, Rihanna and More: 'Suck My D*ck'

The Harlem rapper used a recent tour stop to push back on some online chatter.

Mark Elibert74 days ago
Bobbi Althoff at "The Roast of Kevin Hart" Red Carpet at Netflix Is A Joke Fest held at Kia Forum on May 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England.
Music

Bobbi Althoff Jokes About Being ‘Irrelevant’ Despite Interviewing Drake

Nearly a year after last sitting down with the Iceman rapper on her podcast, the comedian and podcaster posted an Instagram reel where she predicted her fading popularity.

Jaelani Turner-Williams62 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App