Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Dianna Russini Over Mike Vrabel NFL Scandal

The controversy led to an ethics probe at The Athletic and Russini’s resignation amid a media frenzy, while Vrabel avoided an NFL investigation, briefly stepped away for counseling, and ultimately returned to coach the Patriots.

Rodgers questioned why someone like Russini, who both covers the league and votes on MVP and Coach of the Year, can wield that influence if there’s even a possibility of leaks or tampering, while admitting he had no evidence such misconduct occurred.

Aaron Rodgers used a fiery appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to call out how the NFL media has largely avoided the Dianna Russini–Mike Vrabel scandal, arguing that their relationship could threaten the league’s competitive integrity.

Aaron Rodgers is saying out loud what few active NFL players have publicly touched: the Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel controversy could have implications for the league itself. During a fiery appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Steelers quarterback blasted the handling of the scandal, questioning why so many in football media have avoided discussing it while suggesting Russini's close relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel may have crossed into territory that affects the NFL's competitive integrity. "There was another scandal this offseason, too, involving a voter for MVP, for Coach of the Year," Rodgers said. "How much time did your network spend on that?"