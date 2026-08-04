Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Dianna Russini Over Mike Vrabel NFL Scandal

Key Takeaways
- Aaron Rodgers used a fiery appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to call out how the NFL media has largely avoided the Dianna Russini–Mike Vrabel scandal, arguing that their relationship could threaten the league’s competitive integrity.
- Rodgers questioned why someone like Russini, who both covers the league and votes on MVP and Coach of the Year, can wield that influence if there’s even a possibility of leaks or tampering, while admitting he had no evidence such misconduct occurred.
- The controversy led to an ethics probe at The Athletic and Russini’s resignation amid a media frenzy, while Vrabel avoided an NFL investigation, briefly stepped away for counseling, and ultimately returned to coach the Patriots.
Aaron Rodgers is saying out loud what few active NFL players have publicly touched: the Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel controversy could have implications for the league itself.
During a fiery appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Steelers quarterback blasted the handling of the scandal, questioning why so many in football media have avoided discussing it while suggesting Russini's close relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel may have crossed into territory that affects the NFL's competitive integrity.
"There was another scandal this offseason, too, involving a voter for MVP, for Coach of the Year," Rodgers said. "How much time did your network spend on that?"
Without naming Russini at first, Rodgers continued, "You have literally an individual that maybe used to work at ESPN, that covers our league at the highest level, and there's a major scandal, and it's just like nobody can f*cking talk about it. What are we even doing here?"
Rodgers' comments mark one of the most direct criticisms of the controversy from a current NFL player. When a Pat McAfee Show co-host argued that Russini and Vrabel's personal lives should remain private, Rodgers agreed—to a point.
"I understand, but if it's affecting certain things, if there's leaks going on, if there's tampering going on, if that person is also an MVP voter and a Coach of the Year voter," Rodgers said. "How are we allowing these people to have an impact?"
Rodgers did not present evidence that leaks or tampering occurred. Instead, he argued that the possibility alone deserves scrutiny because of Russini's role covering the league and voting on major NFL awards.
His remarks come months after Page Six published photos of Russini and Vrabel together at the adults-only Ambiente Sedona resort in Arizona. The images showed the pair holding hands, embracing, relaxing in a hot tub and spending time atop a private bungalow. Both denied they were involved in a romantic relationship.
"These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable," Vrabel said after the pictures surfaced. Russini similarly insisted the images lacked context, saying they "don't represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day."
The fallout, however, proved significant.
The Athletic opened an internal ethics investigation into whether Russini's relationship with Vrabel created the appearance of a conflict of interest. Before that review concluded, Russini resigned, writing that the controversy had become a "media frenzy" fueled by "self-feeding speculation."
A later New York Times report revealed she had been earning nearly $800,000 annually as one of the publication's highest-paid journalists.
Vrabel's outcome looked very different. Although he later admitted he had "difficult conversations" with his family and accepted responsibility for becoming a distraction, the NFL declined to investigate him under its personal conduct policy. He briefly stepped away from the Patriots during the NFL Draft to seek counseling before returning to coach the team.