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2024 NFL Draft - Portraits
Sports

Detroit Lions Cornerback Terrion Arnold Arrested for Kidnapping, Armed Robbery After Airbnb Incident

Arnold is facing multiple felony charges after an alleged incident at an Airbnb in Florida.

Joe Price23 days ago
Detroit Lions Cornerback Terrion Arnold Linked to Armed Robbery & Kidnapping
Sports

Detroit Lions’ Terrion Arnold Named in Court Order Tied to Florida Kidnapping Case [UPDATE]

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is referenced in a Florida court order tied to an alleged kidnapping, but he has not been charged.

Bernadette Giacomazzo141 days ago
Former Detroit Lions Star Tracy Scroggins Dead at 56
Sports

Former Detroit Lions Star Tracy Scroggins Dies at 56

The Lions announced his passing on Monday, February 9, but did not provide a cause of death.

Bernadette Giacomazzo158 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers Star DK Metcalf Sued by Lions Fan Over 'Racial Slur' Claims
Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers Star DK Metcalf Sued by Lions Fan Over 'Racial Slur' Claims

Lions fan files $100M lawsuit after viral sideline clash, denying he hurled any racial slurs at DK Metcalf during Steelers-Lions game at Ford Field.

Bernadette Giacomazzo164 days ago
Snoop Dogg sitting in a red chair, wearing sunglasses and a black jacket with intricate white patterns, smiling.
Music

Snoop Dogg to Perform Netflix's 'Holiday Halftime Show' During Lions-Vikings Game on Christmas

The rap icon will bring music and holiday cheer to the NFL during Netflix’s Christmas Day broadcast.

Mark Elibert212 days ago
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Green Bay Packers Security Guard Keeps Job Following Bizarre Thanksgiving Viral Moment
Sports

Green Bay Packers Security Guard Keeps Job After Thanksgiving Clip Goes Viral

A Thanksgiving video sparked concern for a Ford Field security guard, but officials say he wasn’t disciplined.

Bernadette Giacomazzo228 days ago
CeCe Winans Will Sing the National Anthem for the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving
Music

CeCe Winans Tapped to Sing the National Anthem at the Lions’ Thanksgiving Game

The Lions will face off against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving.

Bernadette Giacomazzo235 days ago
brian branch
Sports

Brian Branch Admits He Was ‘Childish’ After Chiefs-Lions Fight Video Goes Viral

Brian Branch has spoken out after his coach called his actions 'inexcusable.'

Jessica Mcbride278 days ago
A football player in a white uniform with the number 14 and Red Bull logo, running on a field with trees in the background.
Sports

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Relentless Rise

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown opens up on his mindset heading into year five, Detroit’s resurgence, and what fuels his relentless will to win on and off the field.

Quinn Diaz305 days ago
Reggie Bush
Sports

Reggie Bush on Lions’ Rise and Who Could Win It All at Super Bowl LIX

The 2005 Heisman winner fills us in on the NFL coaches he’s had his eye on this season, his favorite Super Bowl traditions, and his predictions for who’s coming out on top at the Big Game.

Noah Cortez555 days ago
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Jerry Jones
Sports

Jerry Jones Threatens to Replace Radio Hosts After Being Asked Questions About Cowboys’ Off-Season Failures

Jones claimed he could get other people to ask him the necessary questions.

Mark Elibert641 days ago
Football player in white jersey with the number 1, wearing eye black, on the field during a game
Sports

Detroit Lions' Cameron Sutton Wanted for Alleged Domestic Battery by Strangulation in Florida

"We implore Sutton to turn himself in," a sheriff's office rep said Wednesday.

Trace William Cowen850 days ago
Football player in uniform with captain's "C" patch stands solemnly on the field during a game
Sports

Jared Goff Shares Wild Dan Campbell Story of Tooth Falling Out During Speech

We caught up with Jared Goff to talk about his playoff run with the Lions, proposal tips, his Mount Rushmore of Cal Golden Bears, Dan Cambpell's teeth, and overcoming adversity on the highest stage.

West Wilson883 days ago
Sports

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Deletes Twitter After Miserable Performance Against Detroit Lions

The third-year wide receiver has been getting roasted on social media after dropping three passes in Kansas City's 21-20 loss on Thursday.

Brad Callas1044 days ago

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