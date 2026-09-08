It’s shaping up to be a long football season in Glendale, Arizona as the Cardinals are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. One attraction Cardinals fans can look forward to this season, however, is first round draft pick Jeremiyah Love. Love flashed some of his skills in the Cardinals preseason game against the Raiders on August 13, recording 58 yards rushing on 11 carries. The former Notre Dame star also had three catches for 14 yards. Love’s preseason debut was not all sunshine and rainbows, however, as the RB suffered an ankle sprain in the game. Below, we will dish out a Love injury update, and give out the latest information on his status for Week 1 against the Chargers.

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Jeremiyah Love injury update: When will RB return?

It is believed that Love suffered a low-grade high ankle sprain during the preseason encounter with Las Vegas. High ankle sprains are more likely to linger throughout the course of a season, than low ankle sprains, so the Cardinals will surely be using caution when it comes to their star RB.

It typically takes around 6-8 weeks to fully recover from a low-grade high ankle sprain. Love’s injury took place on August 13, which is exactly one month before the Cardinals’ regular season opener against the Chargers will take place. Love returning for the Week 1 game against the Chargers would put him ahead of that timeline. Still, it is very much in play that Love suits up this coming Sunday. “I feel good [about Love’s chances of playing against the Chargers],” Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said on Monday. LaFleur added that Love was “out there moving around” at practice on Monday.

Here is a look at the Cardinals schedule to start the season.

Week 1 Sunday, September 13: Cardinals at Chargers

Week 2 Sunday, September 20: Seahawks at Cardinals

Week 3 Sunday, September 27: Cardinals at 49ers

Week 4 Sunday, October 4: Cardinals at Giants

Jeremiyah Love fantasy football ADP and odds

Love is one of the top running backs in fantasy football drafts this summer. FantasyPros currently has his ADP at 22. He is owned in 100% of Yahoo! fantasy leagues. A big reason that fantasy owners are in love with Love is the RB’s ability to rack up both rushing and receiving totals. Last season at Notre Dame, Love posted 1,372 rushing yards and 280 receiving yards. He had 18 rushing TDs and 3 receiving TDs. Despite the injury, Love (+475) is the favorite at Fanatics Sportsbook to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Arizona Cardinals odds

Expectations for the Cardinals this season are as low as low can get. Arizona is +50000 to win the Super Bowl. That is tied with the Miami Dolphins for the biggest number on the board.